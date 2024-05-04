SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / BTC ICMarkets 50 high risk
Qi Kai Fan

BTC ICMarkets 50 high risk

Qi Kai Fan
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
102 semanas
1 / 1K USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2024 1 065%
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
952
Transacciones Rentables:
428 (44.95%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
524 (55.04%)
Mejor transacción:
56.30 USD
Peor transacción:
-48.40 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
2 867.63 USD (9 021 566 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-2 447.72 USD (6 937 318 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
11 (106.42 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
119.86 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Actividad comercial:
2.53%
Carga máxima del depósito:
60.08%
Último trade:
11 horas
Trades a la semana:
11
Tiempo medio de espera:
53 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
1.70
Transacciones Largas:
533 (55.99%)
Transacciones Cortas:
419 (44.01%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.17
Beneficio Esperado:
0.44 USD
Beneficio medio:
6.70 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-4.67 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
12 (-40.56 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-158.74 USD (8)
Crecimiento al mes:
10.89%
Pronóstico anual:
132.14%
Trading algorítmico:
99%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
84.27 USD
Máxima:
247.17 USD (32.00%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
46.29% (247.17 USD)
De fondos:
21.99% (20.40 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
BTCUSD 867
XAUUSD 48
GBPUSD 8
EURUSD 7
GBPCAD 7
USDJPY 6
AUDUSD 4
EURSGD 4
ETHUSD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
BTCUSD 342
XAUUSD 100
GBPUSD -10
EURUSD -27
GBPCAD 6
USDJPY 16
AUDUSD -8
EURSGD -1
ETHUSD 3
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
BTCUSD 2.1M
XAUUSD 10K
GBPUSD -141
EURUSD -313
GBPCAD 339
USDJPY 95
AUDUSD -184
EURSGD -40
ETHUSD 3.2K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +56.30 USD
Peor transacción: -48 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 8
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +106.42 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -40.56 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-Live09" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 7
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
0.00 × 4
CMTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
LQDLLC-Live01
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 2
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
LQD1-Live01
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 15
EquitiSecurities-Live 3
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
GMI-Live07
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.11 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.32 × 69
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.44 × 39
TMGM.TradeMax-Live5
0.50 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.67 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
0.67 × 3
ICMarkets-Live22
0.75 × 217
ICMarkets-Live12
0.75 × 234
otros 94...
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada

BTC breakout scalper system . 

10% risk (max) per order with sl , no Martingale, no Grid.

@2025-11, I ever planned to run portfolio copied from my IC MT5 account, but there is a problem on its MT5 to MT4,as it maybe can not copy well,  so I am back to its original BTC system.


 Pairs ： BTC 


Note: IC markets supports weekend trading on BTC,  if you follow the signal, plz use broker also supports weekend  trading and low spread. And plz set balance not less than 100 usd.

better to use same Broker,  IC sign up link : click me.


Some Rules :

1/ Plz use your free money , which can run the system long time for compound interest.

2/ Need to be very patient.



No hay comentarios
2025.10.22 07:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 16:22
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 16:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 04:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.09 18:03
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.08 20:16
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.31 10:22
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.27 22:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.23 07:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.19 00:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.03 15:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.10 14:54
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.11.06 16:45
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.10.25 04:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.10.24 20:46
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.10.21 16:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.08.10 05:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.08.07 00:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.08.04 02:54
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.08.03 10:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
BTC ICMarkets 50 high risk
30 USD al mes
1 065%
1
1K
USD
381
USD
102
99%
952
44%
3%
1.17
0.44
USD
46%
1:500
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 4.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.