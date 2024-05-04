- Incremento
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|867
|XAUUSD
|48
|GBPUSD
|8
|EURUSD
|7
|GBPCAD
|7
|USDJPY
|6
|AUDUSD
|4
|EURSGD
|4
|ETHUSD
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|BTCUSD
|342
|XAUUSD
|100
|GBPUSD
|-10
|EURUSD
|-27
|GBPCAD
|6
|USDJPY
|16
|AUDUSD
|-8
|EURSGD
|-1
|ETHUSD
|3
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|BTCUSD
|2.1M
|XAUUSD
|10K
|GBPUSD
|-141
|EURUSD
|-313
|GBPCAD
|339
|USDJPY
|95
|AUDUSD
|-184
|EURSGD
|-40
|ETHUSD
|3.2K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-Live09" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 7
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
|0.00 × 4
|
CMTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LQDLLC-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 2
|
PlexyTrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LQD1-Live01
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 15
|
EquitiSecurities-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live07
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.11 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.32 × 69
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.44 × 39
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live5
|0.50 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.67 × 3
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.75 × 217
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.75 × 234
BTC breakout scalper system .
10% risk (max) per order with sl , no Martingale, no Grid.
@2025-11, I ever planned to run portfolio copied from my IC MT5 account, but there is a problem on its MT5 to MT4,as it maybe can not copy well, so I am back to its original BTC system.
Pairs ： BTC
Note: IC markets supports weekend trading on BTC, if you follow the signal, plz use broker also supports weekend trading and low spread. And plz set balance not less than 100 usd.
better to use same Broker, IC sign up link : click me.
Some Rules :
1/ Plz use your free money , which can run the system long time for compound interest.
2/ Need to be very patient.
