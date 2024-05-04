SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / BTC ICMarkets 50 high risk
Qi Kai Fan

BTC ICMarkets 50 high risk

Qi Kai Fan
0 avis
Fiabilité
89 semaines
5 / 5.4K USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 1 111%
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
839
Bénéfice trades:
379 (45.17%)
Perte trades:
460 (54.83%)
Meilleure transaction:
56.30 USD
Pire transaction:
-48.40 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 235.88 USD (7 581 788 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 800.91 USD (5 807 241 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
11 (106.42 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
119.86 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Activité de trading:
2.53%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
60.08%
Dernier trade:
22 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
10
Temps de détention moyen:
57 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
1.76
Longs trades:
478 (56.97%)
Courts trades:
361 (43.03%)
Facteur de profit:
1.24
Rendement attendu:
0.52 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
5.90 USD
Perte moyenne:
-3.92 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
12 (-40.56 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-158.74 USD (8)
Croissance mensuelle:
-24.57%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
84.27 USD
Maximal:
247.17 USD (32.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
46.29% (247.17 USD)
Par fonds propres:
21.99% (20.40 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
BTCUSD 767
XAUUSD 35
GBPUSD 8
EURUSD 7
GBPCAD 7
USDJPY 6
AUDUSD 4
EURSGD 4
ETHUSD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 340
XAUUSD 116
GBPUSD -10
EURUSD -27
GBPCAD 6
USDJPY 16
AUDUSD -8
EURSGD -1
ETHUSD 3
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 1.8M
XAUUSD 12K
GBPUSD -141
EURUSD -313
GBPCAD 339
USDJPY 95
AUDUSD -184
EURSGD -40
ETHUSD 3.2K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +56.30 USD
Pire transaction: -48 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 8
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +106.42 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -40.56 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live09" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
0.00 × 4
CMTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
LQDLLC-Live01
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 15
LQD1-Live01
0.00 × 3
EquitiSecurities-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.11 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.32 × 69
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.44 × 39
TMGM.TradeMax-Live5
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.67 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
0.67 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
0.67 × 3
ICMarkets-Live22
0.75 × 217
ICMarkets-Live12
0.75 × 234
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.92 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.94 × 5829
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.98 × 571
82 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

BTC breakout scalper system,  one order per time with SL, and no Martingle, no Grid. For long term compound interest. 


The account has been set relatively high risk, so it may experience a certain degree of drawdown, but hope for getting more return. 


This system in fact began from 2024-4-10 , before that I tested other systems in this account, so there were other pairs trading in history , now it is focus on BTC. The deposit was 46.66 USD for this system and at that time the BTC price was much lower, but I recorded it as 50 for simple. And after that there is no other Deposit or Withdrawal, but I may make withdrawal in future.


Note: IC markets supports weekend trading on BTC,  if you follow the signal, plz use broker also supports weekend  trading and low spread. And plz set balance not less than 100 usd.

better use same Broker,  IC sign up link : click me 


Some Rules :

1/ Plz use your free money , which can run the system long time for compound interest.

2/ My signal is set somewhat higher risk when full loss, but most of them are small SL, as there is a trailing SL function . if you can not accept such risk , you can adjust your own smaller risk . And you can check the history orders to make further decision . As this facor, the Reliability of the signal may become to be yellow (2 ~3 bars maybe ) when getting high profit ratio, but it is truely an one order per time system. 

3/ Need to be very patient , it trades less orders and most time is waiting .



Aucun avis
2025.08.09 18:03
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.08 20:16
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.31 10:22
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.27 22:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.23 07:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.19 00:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.03 15:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.10 14:54
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.11.06 16:45
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.10.25 04:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.10.24 20:46
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.10.21 16:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.08.10 05:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.08.07 00:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.08.04 02:54
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.08.03 10:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.08.02 05:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.07.24 01:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.07.23 16:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.07.11 14:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
BTC ICMarkets 50 high risk
30 USD par mois
1 111%
5
5.4K
USD
396
USD
89
99%
839
45%
3%
1.24
0.52
USD
46%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.