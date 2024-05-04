- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|871
|XAUUSD
|48
|GBPUSD
|8
|EURUSD
|7
|GBPCAD
|7
|USDJPY
|6
|AUDUSD
|4
|EURSGD
|4
|ETHUSD
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|364
|XAUUSD
|100
|GBPUSD
|-10
|EURUSD
|-27
|GBPCAD
|6
|USDJPY
|16
|AUDUSD
|-8
|EURSGD
|-1
|ETHUSD
|3
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|2.1M
|XAUUSD
|10K
|GBPUSD
|-141
|EURUSD
|-313
|GBPCAD
|339
|USDJPY
|95
|AUDUSD
|-184
|EURSGD
|-40
|ETHUSD
|3.2K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-Live09" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 7
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
|0.00 × 4
|
CMTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LQDLLC-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 2
|
PlexyTrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LQD1-Live01
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 15
|
EquitiSecurities-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live07
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.11 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.32 × 69
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.44 × 39
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live5
|0.50 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.67 × 3
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.75 × 217
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.75 × 234
BTC breakout scalper system .
10% risk (max) per order with sl , no Martingale, no Grid.
@2025-11, I ever planned to run portfolio copied from my IC MT5 account, but there is a problem on its MT5 to MT4,as it maybe can not copy well, so I am back to its original BTC system.
Pairs ： BTC
Note: IC markets supports weekend trading on BTC, if you follow the signal, plz use broker also supports weekend trading and low spread. And plz set balance not less than 100 usd.
better to use same Broker, IC sign up link : click me.
Some Rules :
1/ Plz use your free money , which can run the system long time for compound interest.
2/ Need to be very patient.
