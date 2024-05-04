SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / BTC ICMarkets 50 high risk
Qi Kai Fan

BTC ICMarkets 50 high risk

Qi Kai Fan
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
102 Wochen
1 / 1K USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2024 1 135%
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
956
Gewinntrades:
431 (45.08%)
Verlusttrades:
525 (54.92%)
Bester Trade:
56.30 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-48.40 USD
Bruttoprofit:
2 904.20 USD (9 082 466 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-2 461.51 USD (6 957 018 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
11 (106.42 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
119.86 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading-Aktivität:
2.53%
Max deposit load:
60.08%
Letzter Trade:
2 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
11
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
52 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
1.79
Long-Positionen:
536 (56.07%)
Short-Positionen:
420 (43.93%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.18
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.46 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
6.74 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-4.69 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
12 (-40.56 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-158.74 USD (8)
Wachstum pro Monat :
13.34%
Jahresprognose:
161.80%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
84.27 USD
Maximaler:
247.17 USD (32.00%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
46.29% (247.17 USD)
Kapital:
21.99% (20.40 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
BTCUSD 871
XAUUSD 48
GBPUSD 8
EURUSD 7
GBPCAD 7
USDJPY 6
AUDUSD 4
EURSGD 4
ETHUSD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 364
XAUUSD 100
GBPUSD -10
EURUSD -27
GBPCAD 6
USDJPY 16
AUDUSD -8
EURSGD -1
ETHUSD 3
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 2.1M
XAUUSD 10K
GBPUSD -141
EURUSD -313
GBPCAD 339
USDJPY 95
AUDUSD -184
EURSGD -40
ETHUSD 3.2K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +56.30 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -48 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 8
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +106.42 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -40.56 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-Live09" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 7
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
0.00 × 4
CMTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
LQDLLC-Live01
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 2
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
LQD1-Live01
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 15
EquitiSecurities-Live 3
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
GMI-Live07
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.11 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.32 × 69
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.44 × 39
TMGM.TradeMax-Live5
0.50 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.67 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
0.67 × 3
ICMarkets-Live22
0.75 × 217
ICMarkets-Live12
0.75 × 234
noch 94 ...
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

BTC breakout scalper system . 

10% risk (max) per order with sl , no Martingale, no Grid.

@2025-11, I ever planned to run portfolio copied from my IC MT5 account, but there is a problem on its MT5 to MT4,as it maybe can not copy well,  so I am back to its original BTC system.


 Pairs ： BTC 


Note: IC markets supports weekend trading on BTC,  if you follow the signal, plz use broker also supports weekend  trading and low spread. And plz set balance not less than 100 usd.

better to use same Broker,  IC sign up link : click me.


Some Rules :

1/ Plz use your free money , which can run the system long time for compound interest.

2/ Need to be very patient.



Keine Bewertungen
2025.10.22 07:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 16:22
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 16:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 04:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.09 18:03
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.08 20:16
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.31 10:22
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.27 22:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.23 07:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.19 00:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.03 15:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.10 14:54
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.11.06 16:45
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.10.25 04:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.10.24 20:46
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.10.21 16:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.08.10 05:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.08.07 00:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.08.04 02:54
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.08.03 10:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
BTC ICMarkets 50 high risk
30 USD pro Monat
1 135%
1
1K
USD
404
USD
102
99%
956
45%
3%
1.17
0.46
USD
46%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.