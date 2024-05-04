SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / BTC ICMarkets 50 high risk
Qi Kai Fan

BTC ICMarkets 50 high risk

Qi Kai Fan
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
89 hafta
4 / 4.3K USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 1 111%
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
839
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
379 (45.17%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
460 (54.83%)
En iyi işlem:
56.30 USD
En kötü işlem:
-48.40 USD
Brüt kâr:
2 235.88 USD (7 581 788 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 800.91 USD (5 807 241 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
11 (106.42 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
119.86 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.07
Alım-satım etkinliği:
2.53%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
60.08%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
9
Ort. tutma süresi:
57 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
1.76
Alış işlemleri:
478 (56.97%)
Satış işlemleri:
361 (43.03%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.24
Beklenen getiri:
0.52 USD
Ortalama kâr:
5.90 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-3.92 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
12 (-40.56 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-158.74 USD (8)
Aylık büyüme:
-13.53%
Yıllık tahmin:
-100.00%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
84.27 USD
Maksimum:
247.17 USD (32.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
46.29% (247.17 USD)
Varlığa göre:
21.99% (20.40 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
BTCUSD 767
XAUUSD 35
GBPUSD 8
EURUSD 7
GBPCAD 7
USDJPY 6
AUDUSD 4
EURSGD 4
ETHUSD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
BTCUSD 340
XAUUSD 116
GBPUSD -10
EURUSD -27
GBPCAD 6
USDJPY 16
AUDUSD -8
EURSGD -1
ETHUSD 3
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
BTCUSD 1.8M
XAUUSD 12K
GBPUSD -141
EURUSD -313
GBPCAD 339
USDJPY 95
AUDUSD -184
EURSGD -40
ETHUSD 3.2K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +56.30 USD
En kötü işlem: -48 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 8
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +106.42 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -40.56 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live09" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
0.00 × 4
CMTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
LQDLLC-Live01
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 15
LQD1-Live01
0.00 × 3
EquitiSecurities-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.11 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.32 × 69
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.44 × 39
TMGM.TradeMax-Live5
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.67 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
0.67 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
0.67 × 3
ICMarkets-Live22
0.75 × 217
ICMarkets-Live12
0.75 × 234
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.92 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.94 × 5829
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.98 × 571
BTC breakout scalper system,  one order per time with SL, and no Martingle, no Grid. For long term compound interest. 


The account has been set relatively high risk, so it may experience a certain degree of drawdown, but hope for getting more return. 


This system in fact began from 2024-4-10 , before that I tested other systems in this account, so there were other pairs trading in history , now it is focus on BTC. The deposit was 46.66 USD for this system and at that time the BTC price was much lower, but I recorded it as 50 for simple. And after that there is no other Deposit or Withdrawal, but I may make withdrawal in future.


Note: IC markets supports weekend trading on BTC,  if you follow the signal, plz use broker also supports weekend  trading and low spread. And plz set balance not less than 100 usd.

better use same Broker,  IC sign up link : click me 


Some Rules :

1/ Plz use your free money , which can run the system long time for compound interest.

2/ My signal is set somewhat higher risk when full loss, but most of them are small SL, as there is a trailing SL function . if you can not accept such risk , you can adjust your own smaller risk . And you can check the history orders to make further decision . As this facor, the Reliability of the signal may become to be yellow (2 ~3 bars maybe ) when getting high profit ratio, but it is truely an one order per time system. 

3/ Need to be very patient , it trades less orders and most time is waiting .



İnceleme yok
2025.08.09 18:03
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.08 20:16
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.31 10:22
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.27 22:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.23 07:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.19 00:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.03 15:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.10 14:54
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.11.06 16:45
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.10.25 04:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.10.24 20:46
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.10.21 16:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.08.10 05:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.08.07 00:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.08.04 02:54
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.08.03 10:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.08.02 05:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.07.24 01:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.07.23 16:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.07.11 14:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
