Total de Trades:
6 812
Transacciones Rentables:
6 799 (99.80%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
13 (0.19%)
Mejor transacción:
2.77 USD
Peor transacción:
-1.89 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
2 256.32 USD (2 250 058 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-6.73 USD (6 714 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
3796 (1 063.32 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1 063.32 USD (3796)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.71
Actividad comercial:
99.22%
Carga máxima del depósito:
5.34%
Último trade:
14 minutos
Trades a la semana:
63
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
515.96
Transacciones Largas:
6 812 (100.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
0 (0.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
335.26
Beneficio Esperado:
0.33 USD
Beneficio medio:
0.33 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-0.52 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
5 (-4.36 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-4.36 USD (5)
Crecimiento al mes:
3.17%
Pronóstico anual:
38.43%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
4.36 USD (0.22%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
1.05% (1.17 USD)
De fondos:
21.29% (734.29 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLDm#
|6812
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|GOLDm#
|2.3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|GOLDm#
|2.2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +2.77 USD
Peor transacción: -2 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 3796
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 5
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +1 063.32 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -4.36 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "XMGlobal-Real 33" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
No hay datos
Contract Specification for Gold:
Spread: Floating
Contract Size: 1
Swap: 0
*Please always follow equity with, lot size and contract spec
Here are my honest feedback on this signal after using it for 3 days.
1. Signal only compatible with XMGlobal Micro account due to signal symbol GOLDm#. Other brokers will not be compatible.
2. Signal only BUY, do not perform SELL. If market downtrend, position will keep holding over time.
3. Since signal using XMGlobal, there will not be any swap if position hold overnight hence signal can hold position as long as possible.
4. There isnt any SL for any trades but i notice TP is around 353 points.
5. Why signal has 20% DD after trading for many years is due to his micro account.
6. Currently signal has a few buy positions near the all time high, i wonder when is the position going to close if gold did not hit all time high again.
the signal cannot connet to my account