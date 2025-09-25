SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / Smart Gold Progress 3297
Rudy Tjahjadi Widjaja St

Smart Gold Progress 3297

2 comentarios
Fiabilidad
105 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2023 472%
XMGlobal-Real 33
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
6 812
Transacciones Rentables:
6 799 (99.80%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
13 (0.19%)
Mejor transacción:
2.77 USD
Peor transacción:
-1.89 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
2 256.32 USD (2 250 058 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-6.73 USD (6 714 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
3796 (1 063.32 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1 063.32 USD (3796)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.71
Actividad comercial:
99.22%
Carga máxima del depósito:
5.34%
Último trade:
14 minutos
Trades a la semana:
63
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
515.96
Transacciones Largas:
6 812 (100.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
0 (0.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
335.26
Beneficio Esperado:
0.33 USD
Beneficio medio:
0.33 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-0.52 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
5 (-4.36 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-4.36 USD (5)
Crecimiento al mes:
3.17%
Pronóstico anual:
38.43%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
4.36 USD (0.22%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
1.05% (1.17 USD)
De fondos:
21.29% (734.29 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
GOLDm# 6812
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +2.77 USD
Peor transacción: -2 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 3796
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 5
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +1 063.32 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -4.36 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "XMGlobal-Real 33" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

https://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=883501&l=id&p=1

Contract Specification for Gold: 

Spread: Floating

Contract Size: 1

Swap: 0

*Please always follow equity with, lot size and contract spec  

Evaluación media:
Seng Qiong Ooi
527
Seng Qiong Ooi 2025.09.25 03:45 
 

Here are my honest feedback on this signal after using it for 3 days.

1. Signal only compatible with XMGlobal Micro account due to signal symbol GOLDm#. Other brokers will not be compatible.

2. Signal only BUY, do not perform SELL. If market downtrend, position will keep holding over time.

3. Since signal using XMGlobal, there will not be any swap if position hold overnight hence signal can hold position as long as possible.

4. There isnt any SL for any trades but i notice TP is around 353 points.

5. Why signal has 20% DD after trading for many years is due to his micro account.

6. Currently signal has a few buy positions near the all time high, i wonder when is the position going to close if gold did not hit all time high again.

Hao Wu
742
Hao Wu 2024.07.19 19:06   

the signal cannot connet to my account

2025.10.27 14:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.24 03:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.18 19:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 16:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 15:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 13:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.17 20:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.16 04:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 17:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 14:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 19:00
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 07:26
No swaps are charged
2025.09.02 07:26
No swaps are charged
2025.08.14 23:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.12 13:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.24 15:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.23 17:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.20 03:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.11 13:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.30 01:24
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
