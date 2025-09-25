SegnaliSezioni
Rudy Tjahjadi Widjaja St

Smart Gold Progress 3297

2 recensioni
Affidabilità
92 settimane
2 / 382 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 391%
XMGlobal-Real 33
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
5 682
Profit Trade:
5 676 (99.89%)
Loss Trade:
6 (0.11%)
Best Trade:
1.96 USD
Worst Trade:
-1.17 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 726.87 USD (1 721 868 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1.97 USD (1 965 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
3796 (1 063.32 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 063.32 USD (3796)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.75
Attività di trading:
99.22%
Massimo carico di deposito:
5.34%
Ultimo trade:
13 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
101
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
1474.27
Long Trade:
5 682 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
876.58
Profitto previsto:
0.30 USD
Profitto medio:
0.30 USD
Perdita media:
-0.33 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-1.17 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1.17 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
4.15%
Previsione annuale:
50.71%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
1.17 USD (1.44%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.05% (1.17 USD)
Per equità:
20.12% (473.35 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GOLDm# 5682
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GOLDm# 1.7K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GOLDm# 1.7M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1.96 USD
Worst Trade: -1 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3796
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 063.32 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1.17 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMGlobal-Real 33" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Contract Specification for Gold: 

Spread: Floating

Contract Size: 1

Swap: 0

*Please always follow equity with, lot size and contract spec  

Valutazione media:
Seng Qiong Ooi
526
Seng Qiong Ooi 2025.09.25 03:45 
 

Here are my honest feedback on this signal after using it for 3 days.

1. Signal only compatible with XMGlobal Micro account due to signal symbol GOLDm#. Other brokers will not be compatible.

2. Signal only BUY, do not perform SELL. If market downtrend, position will keep holding over time.

3. Since signal using XMGlobal, there will not be any swap if position hold overnight hence signal can hold position as long as possible.

4. There isnt any SL for any trades but i notice TP is around 353 points.

5. Why signal has 20% DD after trading for many years is due to his micro account.

6. Currently signal has a few buy positions near the all time high, i wonder when is the position going to close if gold did not hit all time high again.

Hao Wu
727
Hao Wu 2024.07.19 19:06   

the signal cannot connet to my account

2025.09.18 19:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 16:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 15:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 13:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.17 20:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.16 04:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 17:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 14:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 19:00
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 07:26
No swaps are charged
2025.09.02 07:26
No swaps are charged
2025.08.14 23:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.12 13:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.24 15:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.23 17:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.20 03:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.11 13:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.30 01:24
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.29 10:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.14 08:20
No swaps are charged
