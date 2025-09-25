- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
5 682
Profit Trade:
5 676 (99.89%)
Loss Trade:
6 (0.11%)
Best Trade:
1.96 USD
Worst Trade:
-1.17 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 726.87 USD (1 721 868 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1.97 USD (1 965 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
3796 (1 063.32 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 063.32 USD (3796)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.75
Attività di trading:
99.22%
Massimo carico di deposito:
5.34%
Ultimo trade:
13 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
101
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
1474.27
Long Trade:
5 682 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
876.58
Profitto previsto:
0.30 USD
Profitto medio:
0.30 USD
Perdita media:
-0.33 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-1.17 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1.17 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
4.15%
Previsione annuale:
50.71%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
1.17 USD (1.44%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.05% (1.17 USD)
Per equità:
20.12% (473.35 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLDm#
|5682
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GOLDm#
|1.7K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GOLDm#
|1.7M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +1.96 USD
Worst Trade: -1 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3796
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 063.32 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1.17 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMGlobal-Real 33" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
Contract Specification for Gold:
Spread: Floating
Contract Size: 1
Swap: 0
*Please always follow equity with, lot size and contract spec
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
391%
2
382
USD
USD
3.3K
USD
USD
92
100%
5 682
99%
99%
876.58
0.30
USD
USD
20%
1:500
Here are my honest feedback on this signal after using it for 3 days.
1. Signal only compatible with XMGlobal Micro account due to signal symbol GOLDm#. Other brokers will not be compatible.
2. Signal only BUY, do not perform SELL. If market downtrend, position will keep holding over time.
3. Since signal using XMGlobal, there will not be any swap if position hold overnight hence signal can hold position as long as possible.
4. There isnt any SL for any trades but i notice TP is around 353 points.
5. Why signal has 20% DD after trading for many years is due to his micro account.
6. Currently signal has a few buy positions near the all time high, i wonder when is the position going to close if gold did not hit all time high again.
the signal cannot connet to my account