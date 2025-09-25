시그널섹션
Rudy Tjahjadi Widjaja St

Smart Gold Progress 3297

Rudy Tjahjadi Widjaja St
2 리뷰
안정성
107
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2023 479%
XMGlobal-Real 33
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
6 877
이익 거래:
6 864 (99.81%)
손실 거래:
13 (0.19%)
최고의 거래:
4.39 USD
최악의 거래:
-1.89 USD
총 수익:
2 307.97 USD (2 301 696 pips)
총 손실:
-6.73 USD (6 714 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
3796 (1 063.32 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
1 063.32 USD (3796)
샤프 비율:
0.71
거래 활동:
99.22%
최대 입금량:
5.34%
최근 거래:
38 분 전
주별 거래 수:
48
평균 유지 시간:
1 일
회복 요인:
527.81
롱(주식매수):
6 877 (100.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
0 (0.00%)
수익 요인:
342.94
기대수익:
0.33 USD
평균 이익:
0.34 USD
평균 손실:
-0.52 USD
연속 최대 손실:
5 (-4.36 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-4.36 USD (5)
월별 성장률:
3.85%
연간 예측:
46.70%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
4.36 USD (0.22%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
1.05% (1.17 USD)
자본금별:
21.29% (734.29 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
GOLDm# 6877
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
GOLDm# 2.3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
GOLDm# 2.3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +4.39 USD
최악의 거래: -2 USD
연속 최대 이익: 3796
연속 최대 손실: 5
연속 최대 이익: +1 063.32 USD
연속 최대 손실: -4.36 USD

Contract Specification for Gold: 

Spread: Floating

Contract Size: 1

Swap: 0

*Please always follow equity with, lot size and contract spec  

평균 평점:
Seng Qiong Ooi
527
Seng Qiong Ooi 2025.09.25 03:45 
 

Here are my honest feedback on this signal after using it for 3 days.

1. Signal only compatible with XMGlobal Micro account due to signal symbol GOLDm#. Other brokers will not be compatible.

2. Signal only BUY, do not perform SELL. If market downtrend, position will keep holding over time.

3. Since signal using XMGlobal, there will not be any swap if position hold overnight hence signal can hold position as long as possible.

4. There isnt any SL for any trades but i notice TP is around 353 points.

5. Why signal has 20% DD after trading for many years is due to his micro account.

6. Currently signal has a few buy positions near the all time high, i wonder when is the position going to close if gold did not hit all time high again.

Hao Wu
742
Hao Wu 2024.07.19 19:06   

the signal cannot connet to my account

2025.10.27 14:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.24 03:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.18 19:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 16:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 15:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 13:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.17 20:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.16 04:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 17:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 14:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 19:00
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 07:26
No swaps are charged
2025.09.02 07:26
No swaps are charged
2025.08.14 23:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.12 13:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.24 15:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.23 17:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.20 03:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.11 13:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.30 01:24
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
