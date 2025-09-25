- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
6 877
이익 거래:
6 864 (99.81%)
손실 거래:
13 (0.19%)
최고의 거래:
4.39 USD
최악의 거래:
-1.89 USD
총 수익:
2 307.97 USD (2 301 696 pips)
총 손실:
-6.73 USD (6 714 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
3796 (1 063.32 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
1 063.32 USD (3796)
샤프 비율:
0.71
거래 활동:
99.22%
최대 입금량:
5.34%
최근 거래:
38 분 전
주별 거래 수:
48
평균 유지 시간:
1 일
회복 요인:
527.81
롱(주식매수):
6 877 (100.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
0 (0.00%)
수익 요인:
342.94
기대수익:
0.33 USD
평균 이익:
0.34 USD
평균 손실:
-0.52 USD
연속 최대 손실:
5 (-4.36 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-4.36 USD (5)
월별 성장률:
3.85%
연간 예측:
46.70%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
4.36 USD (0.22%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
1.05% (1.17 USD)
자본금별:
21.29% (734.29 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLDm#
|6877
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|GOLDm#
|2.3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|GOLDm#
|2.3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +4.39 USD
최악의 거래: -2 USD
연속 최대 이익: 3796
연속 최대 손실: 5
연속 최대 이익: +1 063.32 USD
연속 최대 손실: -4.36 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "XMGlobal-Real 33"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
데이터 없음
https://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=883501&l=id&p=1
Contract Specification for Gold:
Spread: Floating
Contract Size: 1
Swap: 0
*Please always follow equity with, lot size and contract spec
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 30 USD
479%
0
0
USD
USD
4K
USD
USD
107
100%
6 877
99%
99%
342.93
0.33
USD
USD
21%
1:500
Here are my honest feedback on this signal after using it for 3 days.
1. Signal only compatible with XMGlobal Micro account due to signal symbol GOLDm#. Other brokers will not be compatible.
2. Signal only BUY, do not perform SELL. If market downtrend, position will keep holding over time.
3. Since signal using XMGlobal, there will not be any swap if position hold overnight hence signal can hold position as long as possible.
4. There isnt any SL for any trades but i notice TP is around 353 points.
5. Why signal has 20% DD after trading for many years is due to his micro account.
6. Currently signal has a few buy positions near the all time high, i wonder when is the position going to close if gold did not hit all time high again.
the signal cannot connet to my account