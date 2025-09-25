- Wachstum
Trades insgesamt:
6 817
Gewinntrades:
6 804 (99.80%)
Verlusttrades:
13 (0.19%)
Bester Trade:
2.77 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-1.89 USD
Bruttoprofit:
2 259.93 USD (2 253 669 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-6.73 USD (6 714 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
3796 (1 063.32 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 063.32 USD (3796)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.71
Trading-Aktivität:
99.22%
Max deposit load:
5.34%
Letzter Trade:
55 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
59
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
516.79
Long-Positionen:
6 817 (100.00%)
Short-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
335.80
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.33 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
0.33 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-0.52 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
5 (-4.36 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-4.36 USD (5)
Wachstum pro Monat :
3.26%
Jahresprognose:
39.58%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
4.36 USD (0.22%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
1.05% (1.17 USD)
Kapital:
21.29% (734.29 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLDm#
|6817
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLDm#
|2.3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLDm#
|2.2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
Bester Trade: +2.77 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -2 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 3796
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 5
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +1 063.32 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -4.36 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "XMGlobal-Real 33" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Keine Angabe
Contract Specification for Gold:
Spread: Floating
Contract Size: 1
Swap: 0
*Please always follow equity with, lot size and contract spec
Here are my honest feedback on this signal after using it for 3 days.
1. Signal only compatible with XMGlobal Micro account due to signal symbol GOLDm#. Other brokers will not be compatible.
2. Signal only BUY, do not perform SELL. If market downtrend, position will keep holding over time.
3. Since signal using XMGlobal, there will not be any swap if position hold overnight hence signal can hold position as long as possible.
4. There isnt any SL for any trades but i notice TP is around 353 points.
5. Why signal has 20% DD after trading for many years is due to his micro account.
6. Currently signal has a few buy positions near the all time high, i wonder when is the position going to close if gold did not hit all time high again.
the signal cannot connet to my account