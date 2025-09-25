信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / Smart Gold Progress 3297
Rudy Tjahjadi Widjaja St

Smart Gold Progress 3297

Rudy Tjahjadi Widjaja St
2条评论
可靠性
105
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2023 472%
XMGlobal-Real 33
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
6 811
盈利交易:
6 798 (99.80%)
亏损交易:
13 (0.19%)
最好交易:
2.77 USD
最差交易:
-1.89 USD
毛利:
2 255.56 USD (2 249 299 pips)
毛利亏损:
-6.73 USD (6 714 pips)
最大连续赢利:
3796 (1 063.32 USD)
最大连续盈利:
1 063.32 USD (3796)
夏普比率:
0.71
交易活动:
99.22%
最大入金加载:
5.34%
最近交易:
18 几分钟前
每周交易:
62
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
515.79
长期交易:
6 811 (100.00%)
短期交易:
0 (0.00%)
利润因子:
335.15
预期回报:
0.33 USD
平均利润:
0.33 USD
平均损失:
-0.52 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-4.36 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-4.36 USD (5)
每月增长:
3.15%
年度预测:
38.19%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
4.36 USD (0.22%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
1.05% (1.17 USD)
净值:
21.29% (734.29 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
GOLDm# 6811
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
GOLDm# 2.2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
GOLDm# 2.2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +2.77 USD
最差交易: -2 USD
最大连续赢利: 3796
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +1 063.32 USD
最大连续亏损: -4.36 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 XMGlobal-Real 33 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Contract Specification for Gold: 

Spread: Floating

Contract Size: 1

Swap: 0

*Please always follow equity with, lot size and contract spec  

平均等级:
Seng Qiong Ooi
527
Seng Qiong Ooi 2025.09.25 03:45 
 

Here are my honest feedback on this signal after using it for 3 days.

1. Signal only compatible with XMGlobal Micro account due to signal symbol GOLDm#. Other brokers will not be compatible.

2. Signal only BUY, do not perform SELL. If market downtrend, position will keep holding over time.

3. Since signal using XMGlobal, there will not be any swap if position hold overnight hence signal can hold position as long as possible.

4. There isnt any SL for any trades but i notice TP is around 353 points.

5. Why signal has 20% DD after trading for many years is due to his micro account.

6. Currently signal has a few buy positions near the all time high, i wonder when is the position going to close if gold did not hit all time high again.

Hao Wu
742
Hao Wu 2024.07.19 19:06   

the signal cannot connet to my account

2025.10.27 14:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.24 03:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.18 19:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 16:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 15:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 13:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.17 20:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.16 04:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 17:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 14:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 19:00
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 07:26
No swaps are charged
2025.09.02 07:26
No swaps are charged
2025.08.14 23:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.12 13:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.24 15:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.23 17:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.20 03:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.11 13:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.30 01:24
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
