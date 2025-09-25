- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
6 811
盈利交易:
6 798 (99.80%)
亏损交易:
13 (0.19%)
最好交易:
2.77 USD
最差交易:
-1.89 USD
毛利:
2 255.56 USD (2 249 299 pips)
毛利亏损:
-6.73 USD (6 714 pips)
最大连续赢利:
3796 (1 063.32 USD)
最大连续盈利:
1 063.32 USD (3796)
夏普比率:
0.71
交易活动:
99.22%
最大入金加载:
5.34%
最近交易:
18 几分钟前
每周交易:
62
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
515.79
长期交易:
6 811 (100.00%)
短期交易:
0 (0.00%)
利润因子:
335.15
预期回报:
0.33 USD
平均利润:
0.33 USD
平均损失:
-0.52 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-4.36 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-4.36 USD (5)
每月增长:
3.15%
年度预测:
38.19%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
4.36 USD (0.22%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
1.05% (1.17 USD)
净值:
21.29% (734.29 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLDm#
|6811
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|GOLDm#
|2.2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|GOLDm#
|2.2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +2.77 USD
最差交易: -2 USD
最大连续赢利: 3796
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +1 063.32 USD
最大连续亏损: -4.36 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 XMGlobal-Real 33 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
Contract Specification for Gold:
Spread: Floating
Contract Size: 1
Swap: 0
*Please always follow equity with, lot size and contract spec
Here are my honest feedback on this signal after using it for 3 days.
1. Signal only compatible with XMGlobal Micro account due to signal symbol GOLDm#. Other brokers will not be compatible.
2. Signal only BUY, do not perform SELL. If market downtrend, position will keep holding over time.
3. Since signal using XMGlobal, there will not be any swap if position hold overnight hence signal can hold position as long as possible.
4. There isnt any SL for any trades but i notice TP is around 353 points.
5. Why signal has 20% DD after trading for many years is due to his micro account.
6. Currently signal has a few buy positions near the all time high, i wonder when is the position going to close if gold did not hit all time high again.
the signal cannot connet to my account