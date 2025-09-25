SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Smart Gold Progress 3297
Rudy Tjahjadi Widjaja St

Smart Gold Progress 3297

Rudy Tjahjadi Widjaja St
2 reviews
Reliability
105 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 472%
XMGlobal-Real 33
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
6 812
Profit Trades:
6 799 (99.80%)
Loss Trades:
13 (0.19%)
Best trade:
2.77 USD
Worst trade:
-1.89 USD
Gross Profit:
2 256.32 USD (2 250 058 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6.73 USD (6 714 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3796 (1 063.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 063.32 USD (3796)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.71
Trading activity:
99.22%
Max deposit load:
5.34%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
63
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
515.96
Long Trades:
6 812 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
335.26
Expected Payoff:
0.33 USD
Average Profit:
0.33 USD
Average Loss:
-0.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-4.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.36 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
3.17%
Annual Forecast:
38.43%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
4.36 USD (0.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.05% (1.17 USD)
By Equity:
21.29% (734.29 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLDm# 6812
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLDm# 2.3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLDm# 2.2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2.77 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3796
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 063.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.36 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 33" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

https://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=883501&l=id&p=1

Contract Specification for Gold: 

Spread: Floating

Contract Size: 1

Swap: 0

*Please always follow equity with, lot size and contract spec  

Average rating:
Seng Qiong Ooi
527
Seng Qiong Ooi 2025.09.25 03:45 
 

Here are my honest feedback on this signal after using it for 3 days.

1. Signal only compatible with XMGlobal Micro account due to signal symbol GOLDm#. Other brokers will not be compatible.

2. Signal only BUY, do not perform SELL. If market downtrend, position will keep holding over time.

3. Since signal using XMGlobal, there will not be any swap if position hold overnight hence signal can hold position as long as possible.

4. There isnt any SL for any trades but i notice TP is around 353 points.

5. Why signal has 20% DD after trading for many years is due to his micro account.

6. Currently signal has a few buy positions near the all time high, i wonder when is the position going to close if gold did not hit all time high again.

Hao Wu
742
Hao Wu 2024.07.19 19:06   

the signal cannot connet to my account

