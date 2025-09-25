- Growth
Trades:
6 812
Profit Trades:
6 799 (99.80%)
Loss Trades:
13 (0.19%)
Best trade:
2.77 USD
Worst trade:
-1.89 USD
Gross Profit:
2 256.32 USD (2 250 058 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6.73 USD (6 714 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3796 (1 063.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 063.32 USD (3796)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.71
Trading activity:
99.22%
Max deposit load:
5.34%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
63
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
515.96
Long Trades:
6 812 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
335.26
Expected Payoff:
0.33 USD
Average Profit:
0.33 USD
Average Loss:
-0.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-4.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.36 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
3.17%
Annual Forecast:
38.43%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
4.36 USD (0.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.05% (1.17 USD)
By Equity:
21.29% (734.29 USD)
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2.77 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3796
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 063.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.36 USD
Contract Specification for Gold:
Spread: Floating
Contract Size: 1
Swap: 0
*Please always follow equity with, lot size and contract spec
Here are my honest feedback on this signal after using it for 3 days.
1. Signal only compatible with XMGlobal Micro account due to signal symbol GOLDm#. Other brokers will not be compatible.
2. Signal only BUY, do not perform SELL. If market downtrend, position will keep holding over time.
3. Since signal using XMGlobal, there will not be any swap if position hold overnight hence signal can hold position as long as possible.
4. There isnt any SL for any trades but i notice TP is around 353 points.
5. Why signal has 20% DD after trading for many years is due to his micro account.
6. Currently signal has a few buy positions near the all time high, i wonder when is the position going to close if gold did not hit all time high again.
the signal cannot connet to my account