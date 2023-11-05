SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / NS 1433504 Semi Otomatis
Wijanarko Putro Santoso

NS 1433504 Semi Otomatis

Wijanarko Putro Santoso
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
129 semanas
1 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2023 477%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server
1:200
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 962
Transacciones Rentables:
1 449 (73.85%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
513 (26.15%)
Mejor transacción:
51 960.00 USD
Peor transacción:
-19 565.50 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 296 758.57 USD (83 492 259 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-605 586.01 USD (30 864 303 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
24 (8 478.51 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
80 100.86 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Actividad comercial:
93.91%
Carga máxima del depósito:
22.92%
Último trade:
1 hora
Trades a la semana:
9
Tiempo medio de espera:
3 días
Factor de Recuperación:
13.03
Transacciones Largas:
1 020 (51.99%)
Transacciones Cortas:
942 (48.01%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.14
Beneficio Esperado:
352.28 USD
Beneficio medio:
894.93 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-1 180.48 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
14 (-8 524.04 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-53 052.90 USD (5)
Crecimiento al mes:
2.14%
Pronóstico anual:
25.91%
Trading algorítmico:
86%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
21 895.92 USD
Máxima:
53 052.90 USD (11.14%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
42.55% (26 388.67 USD)
De fondos:
34.47% (238 223.79 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURUSD 807
AUDUSD 556
AUDCAD 372
XAUUSD 127
BTCUSD 45
GBPUSD 16
USDJPY 15
USDCHF 14
GBPJPY 3
EURGBP 2
EURJPY 2
CADJPY 1
AUDNZD 1
AUDJPY 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURUSD 164K
AUDUSD 256K
AUDCAD 146K
XAUUSD 85K
BTCUSD 21K
GBPUSD 19K
USDJPY 2.5K
USDCHF -608
GBPJPY -1.1K
EURGBP 1.3K
EURJPY -192
CADJPY -74
AUDNZD 80
AUDJPY -1.1K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURUSD 15K
AUDUSD 7.9K
AUDCAD 21K
XAUUSD 48K
BTCUSD 53M
GBPUSD 16K
USDJPY 2.9K
USDCHF -655
GBPJPY -353
EURGBP 462
EURJPY 51
CADJPY -52
AUDNZD 65
AUDJPY -551
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +51 960.00 USD
Peor transacción: -19 566 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 5
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +8 478.51 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -8 524.04 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "HFMarketsSV-Live Server" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 5
USGFX-Live
0.00 × 9
TurnkeyFX-Live
0.00 × 3
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 19
ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 17
Exness-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 5
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 2
XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 12
LiteForex-ECN.com
0.02 × 41
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.06 × 52
Exness-Real3
0.06 × 17
ICMarkets-Live16
0.09 × 54
RoboForexEU-ECN
0.11 × 19
ICMarkets-Live03
0.12 × 41
ICMarkets-Live04
0.16 × 911
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.20 × 30
Pepperstone-Edge04
0.21 × 43
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.25 × 4
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.26 × 132
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
0.27 × 15
Pepperstone-Edge08
0.29 × 7
XMGlobal-Real 46
0.31 × 45
ICMarkets-Live10
0.32 × 366
otros 86...
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada

NS TRADE | Ternak Akun — EA Portfolio Framework

This account operates using a multi-EA portfolio system under the Ternak Akun framework.

Instead of relying on a single Expert Advisor, the system distributes exposure across multiple EAs, each designed with:

  • Different logic and execution behavior

  • Independent risk parameters

  • Specific market condition responses

The objective is portfolio-level stability, not individual EA perfection.

System Structure

  • Multi-strategy EA deployment

  • Risk segmented per EA & setup

  • Exposure managed at portfolio level

  • Floating drawdown is expected and monitored

  • Capital preservation comes first

This is not a single-EA setup chasing short-term results.
This is a structured EA portfolio designed to operate across market cycles.

Consistency is a process.
Longevity is the goal.

Connect
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/narko.santoso/
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/nstrade


No hay comentarios
2025.12.22 20:44
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 18:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.13 04:01
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.07 08:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.07 08:30
No swaps are charged
2025.10.24 14:29
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.16 07:01
No swaps are charged
2025.10.16 07:01
No swaps are charged
2025.10.13 18:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.08 07:33
No swaps are charged
2025.10.08 07:33
No swaps are charged
2025.10.06 15:56
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.09 17:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.04 13:56
No swaps are charged
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
NS 1433504 Semi Otomatis
30 USD al mes
477%
1
0
USD
381K
USD
129
86%
1 962
73%
94%
2.14
352.28
USD
43%
1:200
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 4.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.