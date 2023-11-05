SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / NS 1433504 Semi Otomatis
Wijanarko Putro Santoso

NS 1433504 Semi Otomatis

Wijanarko Putro Santoso
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
128 Wochen
1 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2023 476%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server
1:200
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 961
Gewinntrades:
1 448 (73.83%)
Verlusttrades:
513 (26.16%)
Bester Trade:
51 960.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-19 565.50 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 296 705.45 USD (83 492 177 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-605 586.01 USD (30 864 303 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
24 (8 478.51 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
80 100.86 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading-Aktivität:
93.91%
Max deposit load:
22.92%
Letzter Trade:
1 Tag
Trades pro Woche:
7
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
3 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
13.03
Long-Positionen:
1 019 (51.96%)
Short-Positionen:
942 (48.04%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.14
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
352.43 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
895.51 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1 180.48 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
14 (-8 524.04 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-53 052.90 USD (5)
Wachstum pro Monat :
2.12%
Jahresprognose:
25.74%
Algo-Trading:
86%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
21 895.92 USD
Maximaler:
53 052.90 USD (11.14%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
42.55% (26 388.67 USD)
Kapital:
34.47% (238 223.79 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSD 806
AUDUSD 556
AUDCAD 372
XAUUSD 127
BTCUSD 45
GBPUSD 16
USDJPY 15
USDCHF 14
GBPJPY 3
EURGBP 2
EURJPY 2
CADJPY 1
AUDNZD 1
AUDJPY 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 164K
AUDUSD 256K
AUDCAD 146K
XAUUSD 85K
BTCUSD 21K
GBPUSD 19K
USDJPY 2.5K
USDCHF -608
GBPJPY -1.1K
EURGBP 1.3K
EURJPY -192
CADJPY -74
AUDNZD 80
AUDJPY -1.1K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 15K
AUDUSD 7.9K
AUDCAD 21K
XAUUSD 48K
BTCUSD 53M
GBPUSD 16K
USDJPY 2.9K
USDCHF -655
GBPJPY -353
EURGBP 462
EURJPY 51
CADJPY -52
AUDNZD 65
AUDJPY -551
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +51 960.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -19 566 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 4
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 5
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +8 478.51 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -8 524.04 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "HFMarketsSV-Live Server" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 5
USGFX-Live
0.00 × 9
TurnkeyFX-Live
0.00 × 3
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 19
ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 17
Exness-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 5
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 2
XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 12
LiteForex-ECN.com
0.02 × 41
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.06 × 52
Exness-Real3
0.06 × 17
ICMarkets-Live16
0.09 × 54
RoboForexEU-ECN
0.11 × 19
ICMarkets-Live03
0.12 × 41
ICMarkets-Live04
0.16 × 911
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.20 × 30
Pepperstone-Edge04
0.21 × 43
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.25 × 4
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.26 × 132
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
0.27 × 15
Pepperstone-Edge08
0.29 × 7
XMGlobal-Real 46
0.31 × 45
ICMarkets-Live10
0.32 × 366
noch 86 ...
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

NS TRADE | Ternak Akun — EA Portfolio Framework

This account operates using a multi-EA portfolio system under the Ternak Akun framework.

Instead of relying on a single Expert Advisor, the system distributes exposure across multiple EAs, each designed with:

  • Different logic and execution behavior

  • Independent risk parameters

  • Specific market condition responses

The objective is portfolio-level stability, not individual EA perfection.

System Structure

  • Multi-strategy EA deployment

  • Risk segmented per EA & setup

  • Exposure managed at portfolio level

  • Floating drawdown is expected and monitored

  • Capital preservation comes first

This is not a single-EA setup chasing short-term results.
This is a structured EA portfolio designed to operate across market cycles.

Consistency is a process.
Longevity is the goal.

Connect
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/narko.santoso/
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/nstrade


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.22 20:44
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 18:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.13 04:01
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.07 08:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.07 08:30
No swaps are charged
2025.10.24 14:29
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.16 07:01
No swaps are charged
2025.10.16 07:01
No swaps are charged
2025.10.13 18:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.08 07:33
No swaps are charged
2025.10.08 07:33
No swaps are charged
2025.10.06 15:56
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.09 17:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.04 13:56
No swaps are charged
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
NS 1433504 Semi Otomatis
30 USD pro Monat
476%
1
0
USD
381K
USD
128
86%
1 961
73%
94%
2.14
352.43
USD
43%
1:200
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.