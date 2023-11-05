- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|806
|AUDUSD
|556
|AUDCAD
|372
|XAUUSD
|127
|BTCUSD
|45
|GBPUSD
|16
|USDJPY
|15
|USDCHF
|14
|GBPJPY
|3
|EURGBP
|2
|EURJPY
|2
|CADJPY
|1
|AUDNZD
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|EURUSD
|164K
|AUDUSD
|256K
|AUDCAD
|146K
|XAUUSD
|85K
|BTCUSD
|21K
|GBPUSD
|19K
|USDJPY
|2.5K
|USDCHF
|-608
|GBPJPY
|-1.1K
|EURGBP
|1.3K
|EURJPY
|-192
|CADJPY
|-74
|AUDNZD
|80
|AUDJPY
|-1.1K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|EURUSD
|15K
|AUDUSD
|7.9K
|AUDCAD
|21K
|XAUUSD
|48K
|BTCUSD
|53M
|GBPUSD
|16K
|USDJPY
|2.9K
|USDCHF
|-655
|GBPJPY
|-353
|EURGBP
|462
|EURJPY
|51
|CADJPY
|-52
|AUDNZD
|65
|AUDJPY
|-551
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "HFMarketsSV-Live Server"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.00 × 5
|
USGFX-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
TurnkeyFX-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 19
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.00 × 17
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 5
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
XMTrading-Real 12
|0.00 × 12
|
LiteForex-ECN.com
|0.02 × 41
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.06 × 52
|
Exness-Real3
|0.06 × 17
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.09 × 54
|
RoboForexEU-ECN
|0.11 × 19
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.12 × 41
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.16 × 911
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|0.20 × 30
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.21 × 43
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.25 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.26 × 132
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|0.27 × 15
|
Pepperstone-Edge08
|0.29 × 7
|
XMGlobal-Real 46
|0.31 × 45
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.32 × 366
NS TRADE | Ternak Akun — EA Portfolio Framework
This account operates using a multi-EA portfolio system under the Ternak Akun framework.
Instead of relying on a single Expert Advisor, the system distributes exposure across multiple EAs, each designed with:
-
Different logic and execution behavior
-
Independent risk parameters
-
Specific market condition responses
The objective is portfolio-level stability, not individual EA perfection.
System Structure
-
Multi-strategy EA deployment
-
Risk segmented per EA & setup
-
Exposure managed at portfolio level
-
Floating drawdown is expected and monitored
-
Capital preservation comes first
This is not a single-EA setup chasing short-term results.
This is a structured EA portfolio designed to operate across market cycles.
Consistency is a process.
Longevity is the goal.
Connect
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/narko.santoso/
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/nstrade
