Wijanarko Putro Santoso

NS 1433504 Semi Otomatis

Wijanarko Putro Santoso
0 리뷰
안정성
128
1 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2023 476%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server
1:200
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
1 961
이익 거래:
1 448 (73.83%)
손실 거래:
513 (26.16%)
최고의 거래:
51 960.00 USD
최악의 거래:
-19 565.50 USD
총 수익:
1 296 705.45 USD (83 492 177 pips)
총 손실:
-605 586.01 USD (30 864 303 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
24 (8 478.51 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
80 100.86 USD (4)
샤프 비율:
0.02
거래 활동:
93.91%
최대 입금량:
22.92%
최근 거래:
2 일 전
주별 거래 수:
7
평균 유지 시간:
3 일
회복 요인:
13.03
롱(주식매수):
1 019 (51.96%)
숏(주식차입매도):
942 (48.04%)
수익 요인:
2.14
기대수익:
352.43 USD
평균 이익:
895.51 USD
평균 손실:
-1 180.48 USD
연속 최대 손실:
14 (-8 524.04 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-53 052.90 USD (5)
월별 성장률:
2.12%
연간 예측:
25.74%
Algo 트레이딩:
86%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
21 895.92 USD
최대한의:
53 052.90 USD (11.14%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
42.55% (26 388.67 USD)
자본금별:
34.47% (238 223.79 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
EURUSD 806
AUDUSD 556
AUDCAD 372
XAUUSD 127
BTCUSD 45
GBPUSD 16
USDJPY 15
USDCHF 14
GBPJPY 3
EURGBP 2
EURJPY 2
CADJPY 1
AUDNZD 1
AUDJPY 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
EURUSD 164K
AUDUSD 256K
AUDCAD 146K
XAUUSD 85K
BTCUSD 21K
GBPUSD 19K
USDJPY 2.5K
USDCHF -608
GBPJPY -1.1K
EURGBP 1.3K
EURJPY -192
CADJPY -74
AUDNZD 80
AUDJPY -1.1K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
EURUSD 15K
AUDUSD 7.9K
AUDCAD 21K
XAUUSD 48K
BTCUSD 53M
GBPUSD 16K
USDJPY 2.9K
USDCHF -655
GBPJPY -353
EURGBP 462
EURJPY 51
CADJPY -52
AUDNZD 65
AUDJPY -551
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +51 960.00 USD
최악의 거래: -19 566 USD
연속 최대 이익: 4
연속 최대 손실: 5
연속 최대 이익: +8 478.51 USD
연속 최대 손실: -8 524.04 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "HFMarketsSV-Live Server"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 5
USGFX-Live
0.00 × 9
TurnkeyFX-Live
0.00 × 3
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 19
ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 17
Exness-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 5
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 2
XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 12
LiteForex-ECN.com
0.02 × 41
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.06 × 52
Exness-Real3
0.06 × 17
ICMarkets-Live16
0.09 × 54
RoboForexEU-ECN
0.11 × 19
ICMarkets-Live03
0.12 × 41
ICMarkets-Live04
0.16 × 911
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.20 × 30
Pepperstone-Edge04
0.21 × 43
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.25 × 4
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.26 × 132
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
0.27 × 15
Pepperstone-Edge08
0.29 × 7
XMGlobal-Real 46
0.31 × 45
ICMarkets-Live10
0.32 × 366
86 더...
NS TRADE | Ternak Akun — EA Portfolio Framework

This account operates using a multi-EA portfolio system under the Ternak Akun framework.

Instead of relying on a single Expert Advisor, the system distributes exposure across multiple EAs, each designed with:

  • Different logic and execution behavior

  • Independent risk parameters

  • Specific market condition responses

The objective is portfolio-level stability, not individual EA perfection.

System Structure

  • Multi-strategy EA deployment

  • Risk segmented per EA & setup

  • Exposure managed at portfolio level

  • Floating drawdown is expected and monitored

  • Capital preservation comes first

This is not a single-EA setup chasing short-term results.
This is a structured EA portfolio designed to operate across market cycles.

Consistency is a process.
Longevity is the goal.

Connect
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/narko.santoso/
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/nstrade


리뷰 없음
