Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / NS 1433504 Semi Otomatis
Wijanarko Putro Santoso

NS 1433504 Semi Otomatis

Wijanarko Putro Santoso
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
128 semanas
1 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2023 476%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server
1:200
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
1 961
Negociações com lucro:
1 448 (73.83%)
Negociações com perda:
513 (26.16%)
Melhor negociação:
51 960.00 USD
Pior negociação:
-19 565.50 USD
Lucro bruto:
1 296 705.45 USD (83 492 177 pips)
Perda bruta:
-605 586.01 USD (30 864 303 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
24 (8 478.51 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
80 100.86 USD (4)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.02
Atividade de negociação:
93.91%
Depósito máximo carregado:
22.92%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
7
Tempo médio de espera:
3 dias
Fator de recuperação:
13.03
Negociações longas:
1 019 (51.96%)
Negociações curtas:
942 (48.04%)
Fator de lucro:
2.14
Valor esperado:
352.43 USD
Lucro médio:
895.51 USD
Perda média:
-1 180.48 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
14 (-8 524.04 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-53 052.90 USD (5)
Crescimento mensal:
2.12%
Previsão anual:
25.74%
Algotrading:
86%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
21 895.92 USD
Máximo:
53 052.90 USD (11.14%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
42.55% (26 388.67 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
34.47% (238 223.79 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURUSD 806
AUDUSD 556
AUDCAD 372
XAUUSD 127
BTCUSD 45
GBPUSD 16
USDJPY 15
USDCHF 14
GBPJPY 3
EURGBP 2
EURJPY 2
CADJPY 1
AUDNZD 1
AUDJPY 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURUSD 164K
AUDUSD 256K
AUDCAD 146K
XAUUSD 85K
BTCUSD 21K
GBPUSD 19K
USDJPY 2.5K
USDCHF -608
GBPJPY -1.1K
EURGBP 1.3K
EURJPY -192
CADJPY -74
AUDNZD 80
AUDJPY -1.1K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURUSD 15K
AUDUSD 7.9K
AUDCAD 21K
XAUUSD 48K
BTCUSD 53M
GBPUSD 16K
USDJPY 2.9K
USDCHF -655
GBPJPY -353
EURGBP 462
EURJPY 51
CADJPY -52
AUDNZD 65
AUDJPY -551
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +51 960.00 USD
Pior negociação: -19 566 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 5
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +8 478.51 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -8 524.04 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "HFMarketsSV-Live Server" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 5
USGFX-Live
0.00 × 9
TurnkeyFX-Live
0.00 × 3
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 19
ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 17
Exness-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 5
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 2
XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 12
LiteForex-ECN.com
0.02 × 41
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.06 × 52
Exness-Real3
0.06 × 17
ICMarkets-Live16
0.09 × 54
RoboForexEU-ECN
0.11 × 19
ICMarkets-Live03
0.12 × 41
ICMarkets-Live04
0.16 × 911
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.20 × 30
Pepperstone-Edge04
0.21 × 43
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.25 × 4
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.26 × 132
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
0.27 × 15
Pepperstone-Edge08
0.29 × 7
XMGlobal-Real 46
0.31 × 45
ICMarkets-Live10
0.32 × 366
86 mais ...
NS TRADE | Ternak Akun — EA Portfolio Framework

This account operates using a multi-EA portfolio system under the Ternak Akun framework.

Instead of relying on a single Expert Advisor, the system distributes exposure across multiple EAs, each designed with:

  • Different logic and execution behavior

  • Independent risk parameters

  • Specific market condition responses

The objective is portfolio-level stability, not individual EA perfection.

System Structure

  • Multi-strategy EA deployment

  • Risk segmented per EA & setup

  • Exposure managed at portfolio level

  • Floating drawdown is expected and monitored

  • Capital preservation comes first

This is not a single-EA setup chasing short-term results.
This is a structured EA portfolio designed to operate across market cycles.

Consistency is a process.
Longevity is the goal.

Connect
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/narko.santoso/
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/nstrade


