SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / GTS Final
Rizki Novrinurdi

GTS Final

Rizki Novrinurdi
0 comentarios
92 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2024 -42%
Exness-Real4
1:200
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
536
Transacciones Rentables:
224 (41.79%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
312 (58.21%)
Mejor transacción:
50.35 USD
Peor transacción:
-30.02 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 713.77 USD (147 071 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-2 256.05 USD (270 452 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
16 (211.93 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
211.93 USD (16)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.08
Actividad comercial:
43.45%
Carga máxima del depósito:
31.89%
Último trade:
7 horas
Trades a la semana:
8
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.73
Transacciones Largas:
281 (52.43%)
Transacciones Cortas:
255 (47.57%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.76
Beneficio Esperado:
-1.01 USD
Beneficio medio:
7.65 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-7.23 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
23 (-216.33 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-216.33 USD (23)
Crecimiento al mes:
1.10%
Pronóstico anual:
13.29%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
679.76 USD
Máxima:
747.49 USD (55.32%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
55.32% (747.49 USD)
De fondos:
11.36% (67.12 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
GBPUSD 117
USDJPY 91
EURUSD 68
USDCAD 62
USOIL 59
USDCHF 38
AUDUSD 34
XAUUSD 24
AUDJPY 16
GBPJPY 12
NZDUSD 8
EURJPY 3
EURGBP 3
EURCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
GBPUSD -156
USDJPY -34
EURUSD -36
USDCAD 46
USOIL -147
USDCHF 66
AUDUSD -51
XAUUSD -65
AUDJPY -67
GBPJPY -74
NZDUSD -46
EURJPY 39
EURGBP -11
EURCAD -4
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
GBPUSD -6.6K
USDJPY -6.8K
EURUSD -4.9K
USDCAD -1.1K
USOIL -11K
USDCHF 618
AUDUSD -1.9K
XAUUSD -84K
AUDJPY -2.5K
GBPJPY -8.9K
NZDUSD -1.7K
EURJPY 5.8K
EURGBP -423
EURCAD -292
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +50.35 USD
Peor transacción: -30 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 16
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 23
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +211.93 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -216.33 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Exness-Real4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

IKOfx-Main
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 8
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-01
0.00 × 2
ForexTrend-Trade7
0.00 × 2
SuperForex-Real
0.00 × 11
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
0.00 × 2
XM.COM-Real 14
0.00 × 1
MFXBroker-Cent
0.00 × 3
IronFX-Real13
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Live
0.00 × 1
GAINSY-Real
0.00 × 2
ForexInn-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
FXOpenUK-ECN Live Server
0.14 × 22
LatAmFX-Live Server
0.17 × 29
DivenFX-Main
0.19 × 21
ICMarkets-Live2
0.21 × 29
MMCIS-Demo
0.27 × 11
Exness-Real4
0.34 × 93493
Exness-Real
0.39 × 43124
FxPro.com-Real05
0.43 × 14
RubixFX-Live
0.43 × 21
Activtrades-2
0.44 × 101
otros 134...
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada

Believe it or not..

This one Account has been through with multiple strategies, yet, it still haven't Margin Called Yet..

Counting into two years (or more) because there was lost data due to unwanted Archive..

But, my point is..

Even I'm still struggle to make this account grow to 100% profit, I'm pretty optimistic this account will not go broke..

With my current strategy and also my Risk Management.. I will strive to get it to the 100% growth in the time forward..

Wish me Luck..

No hay comentarios
2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.05 12:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.04 20:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 14:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.09 01:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.08 15:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.01 02:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.30 11:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.17 08:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.16 16:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.20 08:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.20 04:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.12 13:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.08.11 11:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.11 06:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.21 11:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.20 15:21
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.14 13:51
No swaps are charged
2025.07.14 13:51
No swaps are charged
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
GTS Final
30 USD al mes
-42%
0
0
USD
741
USD
92
0%
536
41%
43%
0.75
-1.01
USD
55%
1:200
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 4.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.