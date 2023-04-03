Believe it or not..

This one Account has been through with multiple strategies, yet, it still haven't Margin Called Yet..

Counting into two years (or more) because there was lost data due to unwanted Archive..

But, my point is..

Even I'm still struggle to make this account grow to 100% profit, I'm pretty optimistic this account will not go broke..

With my current strategy and also my Risk Management.. I will strive to get it to the 100% growth in the time forward..

Wish me Luck..