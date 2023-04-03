- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|117
|USDJPY
|93
|EURUSD
|68
|USDCAD
|62
|USOIL
|59
|USDCHF
|38
|AUDUSD
|34
|XAUUSD
|24
|AUDJPY
|16
|GBPJPY
|12
|NZDUSD
|8
|EURJPY
|3
|EURGBP
|3
|EURCAD
|1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|-156
|USDJPY
|-29
|EURUSD
|-36
|USDCAD
|46
|USOIL
|-147
|USDCHF
|66
|AUDUSD
|-51
|XAUUSD
|-65
|AUDJPY
|-67
|GBPJPY
|-74
|NZDUSD
|-46
|EURJPY
|39
|EURGBP
|-11
|EURCAD
|-4
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|-6.6K
|USDJPY
|-6.4K
|EURUSD
|-4.9K
|USDCAD
|-1.1K
|USOIL
|-11K
|USDCHF
|618
|AUDUSD
|-1.9K
|XAUUSD
|-84K
|AUDJPY
|-2.5K
|GBPJPY
|-8.9K
|NZDUSD
|-1.7K
|EURJPY
|5.8K
|EURGBP
|-423
|EURCAD
|-292
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-Real4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
IKOfx-Main
|0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 8
Pepperstone-Edge09
|0.00 × 1
TitanFX-01
|0.00 × 2
ForexTrend-Trade7
|0.00 × 2
SuperForex-Real
|0.00 × 11
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
|0.00 × 2
XM.COM-Real 14
|0.00 × 1
MFXBroker-Cent
|0.00 × 3
IronFX-Real13
|0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
ADSS-Live
|0.00 × 1
GAINSY-Real
|0.00 × 2
ForexInn-Real
|0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
FXOpenUK-ECN Live Server
|0.14 × 22
LatAmFX-Live Server
|0.17 × 29
DivenFX-Main
|0.19 × 21
ICMarkets-Live2
|0.21 × 29
MMCIS-Demo
|0.27 × 11
Exness-Real4
|0.34 × 93493
Exness-Real
|0.39 × 43124
FxPro.com-Real05
|0.43 × 14
RubixFX-Live
|0.43 × 21
Activtrades-2
|0.44 × 101
Believe it or not..
This one Account has been through with multiple strategies, yet, it still haven't Margin Called Yet..
Counting into two years (or more) because there was lost data due to unwanted Archive..
But, my point is..
Even I'm still struggle to make this account grow to 100% profit, I'm pretty optimistic this account will not go broke..
With my current strategy and also my Risk Management.. I will strive to get it to the 100% growth in the time forward..
Wish me Luck..
