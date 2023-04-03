SignaleKategorien
Rizki Novrinurdi

GTS Final

Rizki Novrinurdi
0 Bewertungen
92 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2024 -42%
Exness-Real4
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
538
Gewinntrades:
226 (42.00%)
Verlusttrades:
312 (57.99%)
Bester Trade:
50.35 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-30.02 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 719.03 USD (147 494 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-2 256.05 USD (270 452 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
16 (211.93 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
211.93 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.08
Trading-Aktivität:
43.45%
Max deposit load:
31.89%
Letzter Trade:
3 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
8
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.72
Long-Positionen:
281 (52.23%)
Short-Positionen:
257 (47.77%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.76
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-1.00 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
7.61 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-7.23 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
23 (-216.33 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-216.33 USD (23)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-0.44%
Jahresprognose:
-5.31%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
679.76 USD
Maximaler:
747.49 USD (55.32%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
55.32% (747.49 USD)
Kapital:
11.36% (67.12 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GBPUSD 117
USDJPY 93
EURUSD 68
USDCAD 62
USOIL 59
USDCHF 38
AUDUSD 34
XAUUSD 24
AUDJPY 16
GBPJPY 12
NZDUSD 8
EURJPY 3
EURGBP 3
EURCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD -156
USDJPY -29
EURUSD -36
USDCAD 46
USOIL -147
USDCHF 66
AUDUSD -51
XAUUSD -65
AUDJPY -67
GBPJPY -74
NZDUSD -46
EURJPY 39
EURGBP -11
EURCAD -4
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD -6.6K
USDJPY -6.4K
EURUSD -4.9K
USDCAD -1.1K
USOIL -11K
USDCHF 618
AUDUSD -1.9K
XAUUSD -84K
AUDJPY -2.5K
GBPJPY -8.9K
NZDUSD -1.7K
EURJPY 5.8K
EURGBP -423
EURCAD -292
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +50.35 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -30 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 16
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 23
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +211.93 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -216.33 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-Real4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

IKOfx-Main
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 8
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-01
0.00 × 2
ForexTrend-Trade7
0.00 × 2
SuperForex-Real
0.00 × 11
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
0.00 × 2
XM.COM-Real 14
0.00 × 1
MFXBroker-Cent
0.00 × 3
IronFX-Real13
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Live
0.00 × 1
GAINSY-Real
0.00 × 2
ForexInn-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
FXOpenUK-ECN Live Server
0.14 × 22
LatAmFX-Live Server
0.17 × 29
DivenFX-Main
0.19 × 21
ICMarkets-Live2
0.21 × 29
MMCIS-Demo
0.27 × 11
Exness-Real4
0.34 × 93493
Exness-Real
0.39 × 43124
FxPro.com-Real05
0.43 × 14
RubixFX-Live
0.43 × 21
Activtrades-2
0.44 × 101
noch 134 ...
Believe it or not..

This one Account has been through with multiple strategies, yet, it still haven't Margin Called Yet..

Counting into two years (or more) because there was lost data due to unwanted Archive..

But, my point is..

Even I'm still struggle to make this account grow to 100% profit, I'm pretty optimistic this account will not go broke..

With my current strategy and also my Risk Management.. I will strive to get it to the 100% growth in the time forward..

Wish me Luck..

