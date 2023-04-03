SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / GTS Final
Rizki Novrinurdi

GTS Final

Rizki Novrinurdi
0 comentários
92 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2024 -42%
Exness-Real4
1:200
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
536
Negociações com lucro:
224 (41.79%)
Negociações com perda:
312 (58.21%)
Melhor negociação:
50.35 USD
Pior negociação:
-30.02 USD
Lucro bruto:
1 713.77 USD (147 071 pips)
Perda bruta:
-2 256.05 USD (270 452 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
16 (211.93 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
211.93 USD (16)
Índice de Sharpe:
-0.08
Atividade de negociação:
43.45%
Depósito máximo carregado:
31.89%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
8
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
-0.73
Negociações longas:
281 (52.43%)
Negociações curtas:
255 (47.57%)
Fator de lucro:
0.76
Valor esperado:
-1.01 USD
Lucro médio:
7.65 USD
Perda média:
-7.23 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
23 (-216.33 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-216.33 USD (23)
Crescimento mensal:
1.10%
Previsão anual:
13.29%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
679.76 USD
Máximo:
747.49 USD (55.32%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
55.32% (747.49 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
11.36% (67.12 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
GBPUSD 117
USDJPY 91
EURUSD 68
USDCAD 62
USOIL 59
USDCHF 38
AUDUSD 34
XAUUSD 24
AUDJPY 16
GBPJPY 12
NZDUSD 8
EURJPY 3
EURGBP 3
EURCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
GBPUSD -156
USDJPY -34
EURUSD -36
USDCAD 46
USOIL -147
USDCHF 66
AUDUSD -51
XAUUSD -65
AUDJPY -67
GBPJPY -74
NZDUSD -46
EURJPY 39
EURGBP -11
EURCAD -4
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
GBPUSD -6.6K
USDJPY -6.8K
EURUSD -4.9K
USDCAD -1.1K
USOIL -11K
USDCHF 618
AUDUSD -1.9K
XAUUSD -84K
AUDJPY -2.5K
GBPJPY -8.9K
NZDUSD -1.7K
EURJPY 5.8K
EURGBP -423
EURCAD -292
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +50.35 USD
Pior negociação: -30 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 16
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 23
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +211.93 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -216.33 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Exness-Real4" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

IKOfx-Main
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 8
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-01
0.00 × 2
ForexTrend-Trade7
0.00 × 2
SuperForex-Real
0.00 × 11
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
0.00 × 2
XM.COM-Real 14
0.00 × 1
MFXBroker-Cent
0.00 × 3
IronFX-Real13
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Live
0.00 × 1
GAINSY-Real
0.00 × 2
ForexInn-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
FXOpenUK-ECN Live Server
0.14 × 22
LatAmFX-Live Server
0.17 × 29
DivenFX-Main
0.19 × 21
ICMarkets-Live2
0.21 × 29
MMCIS-Demo
0.27 × 11
Exness-Real4
0.34 × 93493
Exness-Real
0.39 × 43124
FxPro.com-Real05
0.43 × 14
RubixFX-Live
0.43 × 21
Activtrades-2
0.44 × 101
134 mais ...
Believe it or not..

This one Account has been through with multiple strategies, yet, it still haven't Margin Called Yet..

Counting into two years (or more) because there was lost data due to unwanted Archive..

But, my point is..

Even I'm still struggle to make this account grow to 100% profit, I'm pretty optimistic this account will not go broke..

With my current strategy and also my Risk Management.. I will strive to get it to the 100% growth in the time forward..

Wish me Luck..

Sem comentários
2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.05 12:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.04 20:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 14:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.09 01:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.08 15:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.01 02:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.30 11:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.17 08:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.16 16:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.20 08:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.20 04:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.12 13:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.08.11 11:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.11 06:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.21 11:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.20 15:21
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.14 13:51
No swaps are charged
2025.07.14 13:51
No swaps are charged
