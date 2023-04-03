SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / GTS Final
Rizki Novrinurdi

GTS Final

Rizki Novrinurdi
0 reviews
92 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 -41%
Exness-Real4
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
533
Profit Trades:
224 (42.02%)
Loss Trades:
309 (57.97%)
Best trade:
50.35 USD
Worst trade:
-30.02 USD
Gross Profit:
1 713.77 USD (147 071 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 239.85 USD (269 485 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (211.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
211.93 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.08
Trading activity:
43.45%
Max deposit load:
31.89%
Latest trade:
59 minutes ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.70
Long Trades:
281 (52.72%)
Short Trades:
252 (47.28%)
Profit Factor:
0.77
Expected Payoff:
-0.99 USD
Average Profit:
7.65 USD
Average Loss:
-7.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-216.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-216.33 USD (23)
Monthly growth:
3.74%
Annual Forecast:
45.38%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
679.76 USD
Maximal:
747.49 USD (55.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
55.32% (747.49 USD)
By Equity:
11.36% (67.12 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 117
USDJPY 90
EURUSD 68
USDCAD 62
USOIL 59
USDCHF 38
AUDUSD 34
XAUUSD 24
AUDJPY 14
GBPJPY 12
NZDUSD 8
EURJPY 3
EURGBP 3
EURCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD -156
USDJPY -31
EURUSD -36
USDCAD 46
USOIL -147
USDCHF 66
AUDUSD -51
XAUUSD -65
AUDJPY -54
GBPJPY -74
NZDUSD -46
EURJPY 39
EURGBP -11
EURCAD -4
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD -6.6K
USDJPY -6.7K
EURUSD -4.9K
USDCAD -1.1K
USOIL -11K
USDCHF 618
AUDUSD -1.9K
XAUUSD -84K
AUDJPY -1.7K
GBPJPY -8.9K
NZDUSD -1.7K
EURJPY 5.8K
EURGBP -423
EURCAD -292
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +50.35 USD
Worst trade: -30 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 23
Maximal consecutive profit: +211.93 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -216.33 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

IKOfx-Main
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 8
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-01
0.00 × 2
ForexTrend-Trade7
0.00 × 2
SuperForex-Real
0.00 × 11
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
0.00 × 2
XM.COM-Real 14
0.00 × 1
MFXBroker-Cent
0.00 × 3
IronFX-Real13
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Live
0.00 × 1
GAINSY-Real
0.00 × 2
ForexInn-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
FXOpenUK-ECN Live Server
0.14 × 22
LatAmFX-Live Server
0.17 × 29
DivenFX-Main
0.19 × 21
ICMarkets-Live2
0.21 × 29
MMCIS-Demo
0.27 × 11
Exness-Real4
0.34 × 93493
Exness-Real
0.39 × 43124
FxPro.com-Real05
0.43 × 14
RubixFX-Live
0.43 × 21
Activtrades-2
0.44 × 101
134 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Believe it or not..

This one Account has been through with multiple strategies, yet, it still haven't Margin Called Yet..

Counting into two years (or more) because there was lost data due to unwanted Archive..

But, my point is..

Even I'm still struggle to make this account grow to 100% profit, I'm pretty optimistic this account will not go broke..

With my current strategy and also my Risk Management.. I will strive to get it to the 100% growth in the time forward..

Wish me Luck..

No reviews
2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.05 12:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.04 20:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 14:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.09 01:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.08 15:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.01 02:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.30 11:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.17 08:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.16 16:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.20 08:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.20 04:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.12 13:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.08.11 11:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.11 06:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.21 11:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.20 15:21
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.14 13:51
No swaps are charged
2025.07.14 13:51
No swaps are charged
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GTS Final
30 USD per month
-41%
0
0
USD
757
USD
92
0%
533
42%
43%
0.76
-0.99
USD
55%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.