- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|2434
|GBPUSD
|102
|USDJPY
|84
|EURCHF
|65
|EURGBP
|61
|EURJPY
|49
|AUDUSD
|45
|EURCAD
|45
|USDCHF
|43
|NZDUSD
|36
|AUDCAD
|31
|EURAUD
|23
|USDCAD
|20
|GBPCAD
|20
|GBPCHF
|19
|CHFJPY
|18
|GBPAUD
|12
|GBPJPY
|12
|AUDJPY
|12
|GBPNZD
|11
|AUDCHF
|10
|AUDNZD
|10
|CADJPY
|8
|EURNZD
|7
|CADCHF
|5
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|EURUSD
|-204
|GBPUSD
|16
|USDJPY
|-284
|EURCHF
|-86
|EURGBP
|81
|EURJPY
|77
|AUDUSD
|175
|EURCAD
|28
|USDCHF
|12
|NZDUSD
|-29
|AUDCAD
|14
|EURAUD
|-2
|USDCAD
|15
|GBPCAD
|10
|GBPCHF
|66
|CHFJPY
|50
|GBPAUD
|27
|GBPJPY
|72
|AUDJPY
|50
|GBPNZD
|21
|AUDCHF
|15
|AUDNZD
|-10
|CADJPY
|67
|EURNZD
|-10
|CADCHF
|-7
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|EURUSD
|-12K
|GBPUSD
|4.8K
|USDJPY
|-34K
|EURCHF
|-7.9K
|EURGBP
|7.3K
|EURJPY
|14K
|AUDUSD
|18K
|EURCAD
|3.8K
|USDCHF
|3.1K
|NZDUSD
|-2.6K
|AUDCAD
|2.2K
|EURAUD
|-138
|USDCAD
|2.1K
|GBPCAD
|1.6K
|GBPCHF
|5.1K
|CHFJPY
|7.7K
|GBPAUD
|4.1K
|GBPJPY
|11K
|AUDJPY
|7K
|GBPNZD
|3.6K
|AUDCHF
|1.4K
|AUDNZD
|-1.5K
|CADJPY
|9.7K
|EURNZD
|-1.7K
|CADCHF
|-534
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Swissquote-Server" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|0.00 × 8
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.00 × 12
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForexEU-MetaTrader 5
|0.10 × 62
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.32 × 258
|
SwissquoteLtd-Server
|0.38 × 2079
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.44 × 271
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|0.65 × 386
|
ForexTimeFXTM-MT5
|0.94 × 69
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.96 × 24
|
ForexTime-MT5
|1.25 × 26292
|
Swissquote-Server
|1.70 × 31725
|
FxPro-ECN
|3.75 × 52
|
Alpari-MT5
|4.00 × 2
Investment target
Selection criteria: large trading volume, good liquidity
Description of the investment strategy
Quantitative Trading: Expert Advisors do not have manual intervention
Position description: Fixed position, no Martin, strict stop loss and profit
Trading frequency: medium and long-term trading, low frequency of opening positions, holding positions for days to months
Strategic objectives: control risks, control positions, do not pay attention to single profits and losses, pursue long-term stable returns, and the strategic performance appraisal cycle is in years
USD
USD
USD