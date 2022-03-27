SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / Quantitative test account
Haiyang Lv

Quantitative test account

Haiyang Lv
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
202 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2022 14%
Swissquote-Server
1:100
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
3 184
Transacciones Rentables:
2 176 (68.34%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
1 008 (31.66%)
Mejor transacción:
98.87 USD
Peor transacción:
-62.62 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
6 445.20 USD (850 363 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-6 291.02 USD (660 419 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
28 (14.51 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
200.69 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.01
Actividad comercial:
90.20%
Carga máxima del depósito:
34.77%
Último trade:
2 días
Trades a la semana:
4
Tiempo medio de espera:
3 días
Factor de Recuperación:
0.36
Transacciones Largas:
1 716 (53.89%)
Transacciones Cortas:
1 468 (46.11%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.02
Beneficio Esperado:
0.05 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.96 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-6.24 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
12 (-97.81 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-230.88 USD (9)
Crecimiento al mes:
-0.86%
Pronóstico anual:
-10.48%
Trading algorítmico:
93%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
396.85 USD
Máxima:
426.64 USD (40.05%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
40.02% (426.64 USD)
De fondos:
36.00% (353.09 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURUSD 2434
GBPUSD 102
USDJPY 84
EURCHF 65
EURGBP 61
EURJPY 49
AUDUSD 45
EURCAD 45
USDCHF 43
NZDUSD 36
AUDCAD 31
EURAUD 23
USDCAD 20
GBPCAD 20
GBPCHF 19
CHFJPY 18
GBPAUD 12
GBPJPY 12
AUDJPY 12
GBPNZD 11
AUDCHF 10
AUDNZD 10
CADJPY 8
EURNZD 7
CADCHF 5
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURUSD -204
GBPUSD 16
USDJPY -284
EURCHF -86
EURGBP 81
EURJPY 77
AUDUSD 175
EURCAD 28
USDCHF 12
NZDUSD -29
AUDCAD 14
EURAUD -2
USDCAD 15
GBPCAD 10
GBPCHF 66
CHFJPY 50
GBPAUD 27
GBPJPY 72
AUDJPY 50
GBPNZD 21
AUDCHF 15
AUDNZD -10
CADJPY 67
EURNZD -10
CADCHF -7
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURUSD -12K
GBPUSD 4.8K
USDJPY -34K
EURCHF -7.9K
EURGBP 7.3K
EURJPY 14K
AUDUSD 18K
EURCAD 3.8K
USDCHF 3.1K
NZDUSD -2.6K
AUDCAD 2.2K
EURAUD -138
USDCAD 2.1K
GBPCAD 1.6K
GBPCHF 5.1K
CHFJPY 7.7K
GBPAUD 4.1K
GBPJPY 11K
AUDJPY 7K
GBPNZD 3.6K
AUDCHF 1.4K
AUDNZD -1.5K
CADJPY 9.7K
EURNZD -1.7K
CADCHF -534
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +98.87 USD
Peor transacción: -63 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 8
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 9
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +14.51 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -97.81 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Swissquote-Server" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 8
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 12
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 7
GoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
RoboForexEU-MetaTrader 5
0.10 × 62
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.32 × 258
SwissquoteLtd-Server
0.38 × 2079
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.44 × 271
XMGlobal-MT5 2
0.65 × 386
ForexTimeFXTM-MT5
0.94 × 69
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.96 × 24
ForexTime-MT5
1.25 × 26292
Swissquote-Server
1.70 × 31725
FxPro-ECN
3.75 × 52
Alpari-MT5
4.00 × 2
Investment target

Selection criteria: large trading volume, good liquidity

Description of the investment strategy

Quantitative Trading: Expert Advisors do not have manual intervention

Position description: Fixed position, no Martin, strict stop loss and profit

Trading frequency: medium and long-term trading, low frequency of opening positions, holding positions for days to months

Strategic objectives: control risks, control positions, do not pay attention to single profits and losses, pursue long-term stable returns, and the strategic performance appraisal cycle is in years

No hay comentarios
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Quantitative test account
30 USD al mes
14%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
202
93%
3 184
68%
90%
1.02
0.05
USD
40%
1:100
