Investment target

Selection criteria: large trading volume, good liquidity

Description of the investment strategy

Quantitative Trading: Expert Advisors do not have manual intervention

Position description: Fixed position, no Martin, strict stop loss and profit

Trading frequency: medium and long-term trading, low frequency of opening positions, holding positions for days to months

Strategic objectives: control risks, control positions, do not pay attention to single profits and losses, pursue long-term stable returns, and the strategic performance appraisal cycle is in years