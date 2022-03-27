SignauxSections
Haiyang Lv

Quantitative test account

Haiyang Lv
0 avis
Fiabilité
190 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2022 14%
Swissquote-Server
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
3 111
Bénéfice trades:
2 130 (68.46%)
Perte trades:
981 (31.53%)
Meilleure transaction:
98.87 USD
Pire transaction:
-62.62 USD
Bénéfice brut:
6 218.25 USD (824 886 pips)
Perte brute:
-6 065.99 USD (634 967 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
28 (14.51 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
200.69 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.01
Activité de trading:
89.20%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
34.77%
Dernier trade:
23 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
7
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
0.36
Longs trades:
1 677 (53.91%)
Courts trades:
1 434 (46.09%)
Facteur de profit:
1.03
Rendement attendu:
0.05 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.92 USD
Perte moyenne:
-6.18 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
12 (-97.81 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-230.88 USD (9)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.05%
Prévision annuelle:
49.16%
Algo trading:
93%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
396.85 USD
Maximal:
426.64 USD (40.05%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
40.02% (426.64 USD)
Par fonds propres:
36.00% (353.09 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 2425
GBPUSD 96
USDJPY 84
EURGBP 52
AUDUSD 45
EURCHF 45
USDCHF 43
EURJPY 38
EURCAD 37
NZDUSD 36
AUDCAD 25
EURAUD 23
USDCAD 20
GBPCHF 19
CHFJPY 18
GBPCAD 16
GBPAUD 12
GBPJPY 12
AUDJPY 12
GBPNZD 11
AUDCHF 10
AUDNZD 10
CADJPY 8
EURNZD 7
CADCHF 5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -181
GBPUSD -16
USDJPY -284
EURGBP 65
AUDUSD 175
EURCHF -82
USDCHF 12
EURJPY 93
EURCAD 18
NZDUSD -29
AUDCAD 19
EURAUD -2
USDCAD 15
GBPCHF 66
CHFJPY 50
GBPCAD 17
GBPAUD 27
GBPJPY 72
AUDJPY 50
GBPNZD 21
AUDCHF 15
AUDNZD -10
CADJPY 67
EURNZD -10
CADCHF -7
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -9.7K
GBPUSD 1.5K
USDJPY -34K
EURGBP 6.3K
AUDUSD 18K
EURCHF -7.6K
USDCHF 3.1K
EURJPY 15K
EURCAD 2.3K
NZDUSD -2.6K
AUDCAD 2.7K
EURAUD -138
USDCAD 2.1K
GBPCHF 5.1K
CHFJPY 7.7K
GBPCAD 2.8K
GBPAUD 4.1K
GBPJPY 11K
AUDJPY 7K
GBPNZD 3.6K
AUDCHF 1.4K
AUDNZD -1.5K
CADJPY 9.7K
EURNZD -1.7K
CADCHF -534
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +98.87 USD
Pire transaction: -63 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 8
Pertes consécutives maximales: 9
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +14.51 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -97.81 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Swissquote-Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 8
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 12
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 7
GoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
RoboForexEU-MetaTrader 5
0.10 × 62
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.32 × 258
SwissquoteLtd-Server
0.38 × 2079
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.44 × 271
XMGlobal-MT5 2
0.65 × 386
ForexTimeFXTM-MT5
0.94 × 69
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.96 × 24
ForexTime-MT5
1.25 × 26292
Swissquote-Server
1.70 × 31725
FxPro-ECN
3.75 × 52
Alpari-MT5
4.00 × 2
Investment target

Selection criteria: large trading volume, good liquidity

Description of the investment strategy

Quantitative Trading: Expert Advisors do not have manual intervention

Position description: Fixed position, no Martin, strict stop loss and profit

Trading frequency: medium and long-term trading, low frequency of opening positions, holding positions for days to months

Strategic objectives: control risks, control positions, do not pay attention to single profits and losses, pursue long-term stable returns, and the strategic performance appraisal cycle is in years

Aucun avis
2025.07.24 14:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.08% of days out of 1263 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.15 08:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.15 04:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.01 06:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.11 23:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.26 02:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.10 07:35
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.05 05:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.29 01:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.10 04:36
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.09% of days out of 1158 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.04 11:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.04 08:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.09% of days out of 1152 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.03 00:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.25 08:23
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.09% of days out of 1142 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.07 12:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.06 10:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.09% of days out of 1123 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.06 02:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.04 19:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.02.23 23:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.03 00:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Quantitative test account
30 USD par mois
14%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
190
93%
3 111
68%
89%
1.02
0.05
USD
40%
1:100
