- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|2425
|GBPUSD
|96
|USDJPY
|84
|EURGBP
|52
|AUDUSD
|45
|EURCHF
|45
|USDCHF
|43
|EURJPY
|38
|EURCAD
|37
|NZDUSD
|36
|AUDCAD
|25
|EURAUD
|23
|USDCAD
|20
|GBPCHF
|19
|CHFJPY
|18
|GBPCAD
|16
|GBPAUD
|12
|GBPJPY
|12
|AUDJPY
|12
|GBPNZD
|11
|AUDCHF
|10
|AUDNZD
|10
|CADJPY
|8
|EURNZD
|7
|CADCHF
|5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|-181
|GBPUSD
|-16
|USDJPY
|-284
|EURGBP
|65
|AUDUSD
|175
|EURCHF
|-82
|USDCHF
|12
|EURJPY
|93
|EURCAD
|18
|NZDUSD
|-29
|AUDCAD
|19
|EURAUD
|-2
|USDCAD
|15
|GBPCHF
|66
|CHFJPY
|50
|GBPCAD
|17
|GBPAUD
|27
|GBPJPY
|72
|AUDJPY
|50
|GBPNZD
|21
|AUDCHF
|15
|AUDNZD
|-10
|CADJPY
|67
|EURNZD
|-10
|CADCHF
|-7
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|-9.7K
|GBPUSD
|1.5K
|USDJPY
|-34K
|EURGBP
|6.3K
|AUDUSD
|18K
|EURCHF
|-7.6K
|USDCHF
|3.1K
|EURJPY
|15K
|EURCAD
|2.3K
|NZDUSD
|-2.6K
|AUDCAD
|2.7K
|EURAUD
|-138
|USDCAD
|2.1K
|GBPCHF
|5.1K
|CHFJPY
|7.7K
|GBPCAD
|2.8K
|GBPAUD
|4.1K
|GBPJPY
|11K
|AUDJPY
|7K
|GBPNZD
|3.6K
|AUDCHF
|1.4K
|AUDNZD
|-1.5K
|CADJPY
|9.7K
|EURNZD
|-1.7K
|CADCHF
|-534
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Swissquote-Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|0.00 × 8
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.00 × 12
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForexEU-MetaTrader 5
|0.10 × 62
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.32 × 258
|
SwissquoteLtd-Server
|0.38 × 2079
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.44 × 271
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|0.65 × 386
|
ForexTimeFXTM-MT5
|0.94 × 69
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.96 × 24
|
ForexTime-MT5
|1.25 × 26292
|
Swissquote-Server
|1.70 × 31725
|
FxPro-ECN
|3.75 × 52
|
Alpari-MT5
|4.00 × 2
Investment target
Selection criteria: large trading volume, good liquidity
Description of the investment strategy
Quantitative Trading: Expert Advisors do not have manual intervention
Position description: Fixed position, no Martin, strict stop loss and profit
Trading frequency: medium and long-term trading, low frequency of opening positions, holding positions for days to months
Strategic objectives: control risks, control positions, do not pay attention to single profits and losses, pursue long-term stable returns, and the strategic performance appraisal cycle is in years
