Haiyang Lv

Quantitative test account

Haiyang Lv
0 reviews
Reliability
202 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2022 14%
Swissquote-Server
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 184
Profit Trades:
2 176 (68.34%)
Loss Trades:
1 008 (31.66%)
Best trade:
98.87 USD
Worst trade:
-62.62 USD
Gross Profit:
6 445.20 USD (850 363 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 291.02 USD (660 419 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (14.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
200.69 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
90.20%
Max deposit load:
34.77%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.36
Long Trades:
1 716 (53.89%)
Short Trades:
1 468 (46.11%)
Profit Factor:
1.02
Expected Payoff:
0.05 USD
Average Profit:
2.96 USD
Average Loss:
-6.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-97.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-230.88 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
0.67%
Annual Forecast:
8.09%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
396.85 USD
Maximal:
426.64 USD (40.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
40.02% (426.64 USD)
By Equity:
36.00% (353.09 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 2434
GBPUSD 102
USDJPY 84
EURCHF 65
EURGBP 61
EURJPY 49
AUDUSD 45
EURCAD 45
USDCHF 43
NZDUSD 36
AUDCAD 31
EURAUD 23
USDCAD 20
GBPCAD 20
GBPCHF 19
CHFJPY 18
GBPAUD 12
GBPJPY 12
AUDJPY 12
GBPNZD 11
AUDCHF 10
AUDNZD 10
CADJPY 8
EURNZD 7
CADCHF 5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -204
GBPUSD 16
USDJPY -284
EURCHF -86
EURGBP 81
EURJPY 77
AUDUSD 175
EURCAD 28
USDCHF 12
NZDUSD -29
AUDCAD 14
EURAUD -2
USDCAD 15
GBPCAD 10
GBPCHF 66
CHFJPY 50
GBPAUD 27
GBPJPY 72
AUDJPY 50
GBPNZD 21
AUDCHF 15
AUDNZD -10
CADJPY 67
EURNZD -10
CADCHF -7
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -12K
GBPUSD 4.8K
USDJPY -34K
EURCHF -7.9K
EURGBP 7.3K
EURJPY 14K
AUDUSD 18K
EURCAD 3.8K
USDCHF 3.1K
NZDUSD -2.6K
AUDCAD 2.2K
EURAUD -138
USDCAD 2.1K
GBPCAD 1.6K
GBPCHF 5.1K
CHFJPY 7.7K
GBPAUD 4.1K
GBPJPY 11K
AUDJPY 7K
GBPNZD 3.6K
AUDCHF 1.4K
AUDNZD -1.5K
CADJPY 9.7K
EURNZD -1.7K
CADCHF -534
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +98.87 USD
Worst trade: -63 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +14.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -97.81 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Swissquote-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 8
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 12
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 7
GoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
RoboForexEU-MetaTrader 5
0.10 × 62
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.32 × 258
SwissquoteLtd-Server
0.38 × 2079
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.44 × 271
XMGlobal-MT5 2
0.65 × 386
ForexTimeFXTM-MT5
0.94 × 69
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.96 × 24
ForexTime-MT5
1.25 × 26292
Swissquote-Server
1.70 × 31725
FxPro-ECN
3.75 × 52
Alpari-MT5
4.00 × 2
Investment target

Selection criteria: large trading volume, good liquidity

Description of the investment strategy

Quantitative Trading: Expert Advisors do not have manual intervention

Position description: Fixed position, no Martin, strict stop loss and profit

Trading frequency: medium and long-term trading, low frequency of opening positions, holding positions for days to months

Strategic objectives: control risks, control positions, do not pay attention to single profits and losses, pursue long-term stable returns, and the strategic performance appraisal cycle is in years

No reviews
2025.07.24 14:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.08% of days out of 1263 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.15 08:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.15 04:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.01 06:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.11 23:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.26 02:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.10 07:35
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.05 05:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.29 01:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.10 04:36
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.09% of days out of 1158 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.04 11:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.04 08:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.09% of days out of 1152 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.03 00:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.25 08:23
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.09% of days out of 1142 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.07 12:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.06 10:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.09% of days out of 1123 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.06 02:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.04 19:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.02.23 23:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.03 00:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
