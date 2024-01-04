- Incremento
Total de Trades:
2 255
Transacciones Rentables:
1 665 (73.83%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
590 (26.16%)
Mejor transacción:
734.38 USD
Peor transacción:
-614.29 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
24 302.90 USD (406 377 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-15 992.46 USD (261 514 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
34 (282.35 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
941.82 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Actividad comercial:
84.38%
Carga máxima del depósito:
13.93%
Último trade:
1 día
Trades a la semana:
13
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
2.55
Transacciones Largas:
882 (39.11%)
Transacciones Cortas:
1 373 (60.89%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.52
Beneficio Esperado:
3.69 USD
Beneficio medio:
14.60 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-27.11 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
8 (-2 964.75 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-2 964.75 USD (8)
Crecimiento al mes:
1.21%
Pronóstico anual:
14.72%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
33.42 USD
Máxima:
3 261.31 USD (17.07%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
17.74% (2 982.86 USD)
De fondos:
43.24% (8 680.84 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|817
|GBPCAD
|495
|GBPAUD
|381
|EURSGD
|319
|EURGBP
|129
|NZDCAD
|114
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|AUDCAD
|3.7K
|GBPCAD
|1.4K
|GBPAUD
|1.6K
|EURSGD
|-793
|EURGBP
|959
|NZDCAD
|1.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|AUDCAD
|60K
|GBPCAD
|24K
|GBPAUD
|35K
|EURSGD
|6.8K
|EURGBP
|6.5K
|NZDCAD
|13K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Pepperstone-Edge12" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
Fyntura-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|0.00 × 7
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.18 × 34
|
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|0.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.26 × 155
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.33 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.36 × 308
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.50 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.55 × 909
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.58 × 1805
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.79 × 542
|
Coinexx-Demo
|1.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.40 × 5
|
Osprey-Live
|1.50 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.68 × 129
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|1.75 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|1.79 × 53
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|1.81 × 590
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|2.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|2.60 × 5
|
RoboForex-ProCent-4
|3.36 × 61
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|3.50 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|4.75 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|4.89 × 9
otros 13...
This is one of the better signals on metatrader for the time that we have had it (4 months). Trade expectancy on all pairs is reasonably high, drawdowns are low most of the time and my trade executions are as good as his. The only issue I have is that the developer doesn't answer questions which limits me from taking any serious risk with the signal.
If you know some tricks in forex, this guy is a trader but if you follow him blindly, you'll not make much.
I used it with my own two ther systems and it's doing well.
I have the Martingale EA which he is using , due to this the lot has been doubled while the DD time , he is not showing this and not replying . finally it is my mistake
and the signal not worth