Yu Zhang

Stone Bridge

Yu Zhang
3 comentarios
Fiabilidad
202 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2022 102%
Pepperstone-Edge12
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
2 255
Transacciones Rentables:
1 665 (73.83%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
590 (26.16%)
Mejor transacción:
734.38 USD
Peor transacción:
-614.29 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
24 302.90 USD (406 377 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-15 992.46 USD (261 514 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
34 (282.35 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
941.82 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Actividad comercial:
84.38%
Carga máxima del depósito:
13.93%
Último trade:
1 día
Trades a la semana:
13
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
2.55
Transacciones Largas:
882 (39.11%)
Transacciones Cortas:
1 373 (60.89%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.52
Beneficio Esperado:
3.69 USD
Beneficio medio:
14.60 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-27.11 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
8 (-2 964.75 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-2 964.75 USD (8)
Crecimiento al mes:
1.21%
Pronóstico anual:
14.72%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
33.42 USD
Máxima:
3 261.31 USD (17.07%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
17.74% (2 982.86 USD)
De fondos:
43.24% (8 680.84 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
AUDCAD 817
GBPCAD 495
GBPAUD 381
EURSGD 319
EURGBP 129
NZDCAD 114
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
AUDCAD 3.7K
GBPCAD 1.4K
GBPAUD 1.6K
EURSGD -793
EURGBP 959
NZDCAD 1.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
AUDCAD 60K
GBPCAD 24K
GBPAUD 35K
EURSGD 6.8K
EURGBP 6.5K
NZDCAD 13K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +734.38 USD
Peor transacción: -614 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 8
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +282.35 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -2 964.75 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Pepperstone-Edge12" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Fyntura-Live
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.00 × 7
VantageInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.18 × 34
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
0.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.26 × 155
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.33 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.36 × 308
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.50 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.55 × 909
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.58 × 1805
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.79 × 542
Coinexx-Demo
1.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.40 × 5
Osprey-Live
1.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.68 × 129
GlobalPrime-Live
1.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.79 × 53
ATCBrokers-Live 1
1.81 × 590
ICMarketsSC-Live26
2.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
2.60 × 5
RoboForex-ProCent-4
3.36 × 61
TickmillUK-Live03
3.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live09
4.75 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 10
4.89 × 9
otros 13...
Evaluación media:
Andrew
2829
Andrew 2024.01.04 00:18 
 

This is one of the better signals on metatrader for the time that we have had it (4 months). Trade expectancy on all pairs is reasonably high, drawdowns are low most of the time and my trade executions are as good as his. The only issue I have is that the developer doesn't answer questions which limits me from taking any serious risk with the signal.

Khalif Mahamud
151
Khalif Mahamud 2023.10.03 17:53  (modificado 2023.10.06 22:50) 
 

If you know some tricks in forex, this guy is a trader but if you follow him blindly, you'll not make much.

I used it with my own two ther systems and it's doing well.

Amgad Ahmed Ali Megahed
2854
Amgad Ahmed Ali Megahed 2023.03.02 05:34  (modificado 2023.03.02 08:59) 
 

I have the Martingale EA which he is using , due to this the lot has been doubled while the DD time , he is not showing this and not replying . finally it is my mistake

and the signal not worth

Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Stone Bridge
30 USD al mes
102%
0
0
USD
11K
USD
202
100%
2 255
73%
84%
1.51
3.69
USD
43%
1:500
