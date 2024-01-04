SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Stone Bridge
Yu Zhang

Stone Bridge

Yu Zhang
3 avis
Fiabilité
185 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2022 92%
Pepperstone-Edge12
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
2 099
Bénéfice trades:
1 548 (73.74%)
Perte trades:
551 (26.25%)
Meilleure transaction:
734.38 USD
Pire transaction:
-614.29 USD
Bénéfice brut:
23 245.55 USD (378 399 pips)
Perte brute:
-15 522.72 USD (246 629 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
34 (282.35 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
941.82 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Activité de trading:
84.38%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
13.93%
Dernier trade:
9 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
9
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
2.37
Longs trades:
816 (38.88%)
Courts trades:
1 283 (61.12%)
Facteur de profit:
1.50
Rendement attendu:
3.68 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
15.02 USD
Perte moyenne:
-28.17 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-2 964.75 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-2 964.75 USD (8)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.58%
Prévision annuelle:
7.05%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
33.42 USD
Maximal:
3 261.31 USD (17.07%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
17.74% (2 982.86 USD)
Par fonds propres:
43.24% (8 680.84 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 764
GBPCAD 456
GBPAUD 346
EURSGD 299
EURGBP 128
NZDCAD 106
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 3.5K
GBPCAD 1.3K
GBPAUD 1.4K
EURSGD -910
EURGBP 948
NZDCAD 1.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 54K
GBPCAD 20K
GBPAUD 33K
EURSGD 5.7K
EURGBP 6.4K
NZDCAD 13K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +734.38 USD
Pire transaction: -614 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 8
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +282.35 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -2 964.75 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Pepperstone-Edge12" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Fyntura-Live
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.00 × 7
VantageInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.18 × 34
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
0.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.26 × 155
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.33 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.36 × 308
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.50 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.55 × 909
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.58 × 1805
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.79 × 542
Coinexx-Demo
1.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.40 × 5
Osprey-Live
1.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.68 × 129
GlobalPrime-Live
1.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.79 × 53
ATCBrokers-Live 1
1.81 × 590
ICMarketsSC-Live26
2.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
2.60 × 5
RoboForex-ProCent-4
3.36 × 61
TickmillUK-Live03
3.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live09
4.75 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 10
4.89 × 9
13 plus...
Note moyenne:
Andrew
2795
Andrew 2024.01.04 00:18 
 

This is one of the better signals on metatrader for the time that we have had it (4 months). Trade expectancy on all pairs is reasonably high, drawdowns are low most of the time and my trade executions are as good as his. The only issue I have is that the developer doesn't answer questions which limits me from taking any serious risk with the signal.

Khalif Mahamud
151
Khalif Mahamud 2023.10.03 17:53  (modifié 2023.10.06 22:50) 
 

If you know some tricks in forex, this guy is a trader but if you follow him blindly, you'll not make much.

I used it with my own two ther systems and it's doing well.

Amgad Ahmed Ali Megahed
2854
Amgad Ahmed Ali Megahed 2023.03.02 05:34  (modifié 2023.03.02 08:59) 
 

I have the Martingale EA which he is using , due to this the lot has been doubled while the DD time , he is not showing this and not replying . finally it is my mistake

and the signal not worth

2025.05.20 18:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.19 02:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.18 21:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.16 15:16
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.16 05:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.16 02:48
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.15 23:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.15 16:28
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.13 13:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.12 13:51
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.12 12:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.12 10:45
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.12 08:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.12 07:46
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.20 04:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.20 03:47
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.19 15:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.17 20:57
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.17 19:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.17 18:44
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Stone Bridge
30 USD par mois
92%
0
0
USD
11K
USD
185
100%
2 099
73%
84%
1.49
3.68
USD
43%
1:500
Copier

