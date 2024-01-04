- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
2 099
Bénéfice trades:
1 548 (73.74%)
Perte trades:
551 (26.25%)
Meilleure transaction:
734.38 USD
Pire transaction:
-614.29 USD
Bénéfice brut:
23 245.55 USD (378 399 pips)
Perte brute:
-15 522.72 USD (246 629 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
34 (282.35 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
941.82 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Activité de trading:
84.38%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
13.93%
Dernier trade:
9 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
9
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
2.37
Longs trades:
816 (38.88%)
Courts trades:
1 283 (61.12%)
Facteur de profit:
1.50
Rendement attendu:
3.68 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
15.02 USD
Perte moyenne:
-28.17 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-2 964.75 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-2 964.75 USD (8)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.58%
Prévision annuelle:
7.05%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
33.42 USD
Maximal:
3 261.31 USD (17.07%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
17.74% (2 982.86 USD)
Par fonds propres:
43.24% (8 680.84 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|764
|GBPCAD
|456
|GBPAUD
|346
|EURSGD
|299
|EURGBP
|128
|NZDCAD
|106
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|3.5K
|GBPCAD
|1.3K
|GBPAUD
|1.4K
|EURSGD
|-910
|EURGBP
|948
|NZDCAD
|1.4K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|54K
|GBPCAD
|20K
|GBPAUD
|33K
|EURSGD
|5.7K
|EURGBP
|6.4K
|NZDCAD
|13K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +734.38 USD
Pire transaction: -614 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 8
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +282.35 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -2 964.75 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Pepperstone-Edge12" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Fyntura-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|0.00 × 7
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.18 × 34
|
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|0.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.26 × 155
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.33 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.36 × 308
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.50 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.55 × 909
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.58 × 1805
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.79 × 542
|
Coinexx-Demo
|1.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.40 × 5
|
Osprey-Live
|1.50 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.68 × 129
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|1.75 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|1.79 × 53
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|1.81 × 590
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|2.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|2.60 × 5
|
RoboForex-ProCent-4
|3.36 × 61
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|3.50 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|4.75 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|4.89 × 9
13 plus...Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
30 USD par mois
92%
0
0
USD
USD
11K
USD
USD
185
100%
2 099
73%
84%
1.49
3.68
USD
USD
43%
1:500
This is one of the better signals on metatrader for the time that we have had it (4 months). Trade expectancy on all pairs is reasonably high, drawdowns are low most of the time and my trade executions are as good as his. The only issue I have is that the developer doesn't answer questions which limits me from taking any serious risk with the signal.
If you know some tricks in forex, this guy is a trader but if you follow him blindly, you'll not make much.
I used it with my own two ther systems and it's doing well.
I have the Martingale EA which he is using , due to this the lot has been doubled while the DD time , he is not showing this and not replying . finally it is my mistake
and the signal not worth