Trades insgesamt:
2 255
Gewinntrades:
1 665 (73.83%)
Verlusttrades:
590 (26.16%)
Bester Trade:
734.38 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-614.29 USD
Bruttoprofit:
24 302.90 USD (406 377 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-15 992.46 USD (261 514 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
34 (282.35 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
941.82 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading-Aktivität:
84.38%
Max deposit load:
13.93%
Letzter Trade:
1 Tag
Trades pro Woche:
13
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
2.55
Long-Positionen:
882 (39.11%)
Short-Positionen:
1 373 (60.89%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.52
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
3.69 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
14.60 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-27.11 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
8 (-2 964.75 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-2 964.75 USD (8)
Wachstum pro Monat :
1.21%
Jahresprognose:
14.72%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
33.42 USD
Maximaler:
3 261.31 USD (17.07%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
17.74% (2 982.86 USD)
Kapital:
43.24% (8 680.84 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|817
|GBPCAD
|495
|GBPAUD
|381
|EURSGD
|319
|EURGBP
|129
|NZDCAD
|114
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|3.7K
|GBPCAD
|1.4K
|GBPAUD
|1.6K
|EURSGD
|-793
|EURGBP
|959
|NZDCAD
|1.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|60K
|GBPCAD
|24K
|GBPAUD
|35K
|EURSGD
|6.8K
|EURGBP
|6.5K
|NZDCAD
|13K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +734.38 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -614 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 6
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 8
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +282.35 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -2 964.75 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Pepperstone-Edge12" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
Fyntura-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|0.00 × 7
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.18 × 34
|
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|0.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.26 × 155
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.33 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.36 × 308
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.50 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.55 × 909
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.58 × 1805
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.79 × 542
|
Coinexx-Demo
|1.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.40 × 5
|
Osprey-Live
|1.50 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.68 × 129
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|1.75 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|1.79 × 53
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|1.81 × 590
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|2.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|2.60 × 5
|
RoboForex-ProCent-4
|3.36 × 61
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|3.50 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|4.75 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|4.89 × 9
This is one of the better signals on metatrader for the time that we have had it (4 months). Trade expectancy on all pairs is reasonably high, drawdowns are low most of the time and my trade executions are as good as his. The only issue I have is that the developer doesn't answer questions which limits me from taking any serious risk with the signal.
If you know some tricks in forex, this guy is a trader but if you follow him blindly, you'll not make much.
I used it with my own two ther systems and it's doing well.
I have the Martingale EA which he is using , due to this the lot has been doubled while the DD time , he is not showing this and not replying . finally it is my mistake
and the signal not worth