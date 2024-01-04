SignaleKategorien
Yu Zhang

Stone Bridge

Yu Zhang
3 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
202 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2022 102%
Pepperstone-Edge12
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
2 255
Gewinntrades:
1 665 (73.83%)
Verlusttrades:
590 (26.16%)
Bester Trade:
734.38 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-614.29 USD
Bruttoprofit:
24 302.90 USD (406 377 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-15 992.46 USD (261 514 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
34 (282.35 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
941.82 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading-Aktivität:
84.38%
Max deposit load:
13.93%
Letzter Trade:
1 Tag
Trades pro Woche:
13
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
2.55
Long-Positionen:
882 (39.11%)
Short-Positionen:
1 373 (60.89%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.52
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
3.69 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
14.60 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-27.11 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
8 (-2 964.75 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-2 964.75 USD (8)
Wachstum pro Monat :
1.21%
Jahresprognose:
14.72%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
33.42 USD
Maximaler:
3 261.31 USD (17.07%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
17.74% (2 982.86 USD)
Kapital:
43.24% (8 680.84 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
AUDCAD 817
GBPCAD 495
GBPAUD 381
EURSGD 319
EURGBP 129
NZDCAD 114
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 3.7K
GBPCAD 1.4K
GBPAUD 1.6K
EURSGD -793
EURGBP 959
NZDCAD 1.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 60K
GBPCAD 24K
GBPAUD 35K
EURSGD 6.8K
EURGBP 6.5K
NZDCAD 13K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +734.38 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -614 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 6
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 8
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +282.35 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -2 964.75 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Pepperstone-Edge12" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Fyntura-Live
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.00 × 7
VantageInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.18 × 34
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
0.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.26 × 155
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.33 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.36 × 308
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.50 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.55 × 909
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.58 × 1805
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.79 × 542
Coinexx-Demo
1.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.40 × 5
Osprey-Live
1.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.68 × 129
GlobalPrime-Live
1.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.79 × 53
ATCBrokers-Live 1
1.81 × 590
ICMarketsSC-Live26
2.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
2.60 × 5
RoboForex-ProCent-4
3.36 × 61
TickmillUK-Live03
3.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live09
4.75 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 10
4.89 × 9
noch 13 ...
Durchschnittliche Bewertung:
Andrew
2829
Andrew 2024.01.04 00:18 
 

This is one of the better signals on metatrader for the time that we have had it (4 months). Trade expectancy on all pairs is reasonably high, drawdowns are low most of the time and my trade executions are as good as his. The only issue I have is that the developer doesn't answer questions which limits me from taking any serious risk with the signal.

Khalif Mahamud
151
Khalif Mahamud 2023.10.03 17:53  (geändert 2023.10.06 22:50) 
 

If you know some tricks in forex, this guy is a trader but if you follow him blindly, you'll not make much.

I used it with my own two ther systems and it's doing well.

Amgad Ahmed Ali Megahed
2854
Amgad Ahmed Ali Megahed 2023.03.02 05:34  (geändert 2023.03.02 08:59) 
 

I have the Martingale EA which he is using , due to this the lot has been doubled while the DD time , he is not showing this and not replying . finally it is my mistake

and the signal not worth

2025.05.20 18:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.19 02:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.18 21:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.16 15:16
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.16 05:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.16 02:48
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.15 23:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.15 16:28
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.13 13:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.12 13:51
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.12 12:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.12 10:45
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.12 08:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.12 07:46
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.20 04:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.20 03:47
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.19 15:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.17 20:57
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.17 19:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.17 18:44
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
