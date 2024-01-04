- Crescimento
Negociações:
2 255
Negociações com lucro:
1 665 (73.83%)
Negociações com perda:
590 (26.16%)
Melhor negociação:
734.38 USD
Pior negociação:
-614.29 USD
Lucro bruto:
24 302.90 USD (406 377 pips)
Perda bruta:
-15 992.46 USD (261 514 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
34 (282.35 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
941.82 USD (6)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.10
Atividade de negociação:
84.38%
Depósito máximo carregado:
13.93%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
13
Tempo médio de espera:
2 dias
Fator de recuperação:
2.55
Negociações longas:
882 (39.11%)
Negociações curtas:
1 373 (60.89%)
Fator de lucro:
1.52
Valor esperado:
3.69 USD
Lucro médio:
14.60 USD
Perda média:
-27.11 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
8 (-2 964.75 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-2 964.75 USD (8)
Crescimento mensal:
1.21%
Previsão anual:
14.72%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
33.42 USD
Máximo:
3 261.31 USD (17.07%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
17.74% (2 982.86 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
43.24% (8 680.84 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|817
|GBPCAD
|495
|GBPAUD
|381
|EURSGD
|319
|EURGBP
|129
|NZDCAD
|114
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|AUDCAD
|3.7K
|GBPCAD
|1.4K
|GBPAUD
|1.6K
|EURSGD
|-793
|EURGBP
|959
|NZDCAD
|1.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|AUDCAD
|60K
|GBPCAD
|24K
|GBPAUD
|35K
|EURSGD
|6.8K
|EURGBP
|6.5K
|NZDCAD
|13K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +734.38 USD
Pior negociação: -614 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 8
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +282.35 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -2 964.75 USD
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Pepperstone-Edge12" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
Fyntura-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|0.00 × 7
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.18 × 34
|
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|0.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.26 × 155
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.33 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.36 × 308
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.50 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.55 × 909
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.58 × 1805
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.79 × 542
|
Coinexx-Demo
|1.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.40 × 5
|
Osprey-Live
|1.50 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.68 × 129
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|1.75 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|1.79 × 53
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|1.81 × 590
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|2.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|2.60 × 5
|
RoboForex-ProCent-4
|3.36 × 61
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|3.50 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|4.75 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|4.89 × 9
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
30 USD por mês
102%
0
0
USD
USD
11K
USD
USD
202
100%
2 255
73%
84%
1.51
3.69
USD
USD
43%
1:500
This is one of the better signals on metatrader for the time that we have had it (4 months). Trade expectancy on all pairs is reasonably high, drawdowns are low most of the time and my trade executions are as good as his. The only issue I have is that the developer doesn't answer questions which limits me from taking any serious risk with the signal.
If you know some tricks in forex, this guy is a trader but if you follow him blindly, you'll not make much.
I used it with my own two ther systems and it's doing well.
I have the Martingale EA which he is using , due to this the lot has been doubled while the DD time , he is not showing this and not replying . finally it is my mistake
and the signal not worth