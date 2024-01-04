SinaisSeções
Yu Zhang

Stone Bridge

Yu Zhang
3 comentários
Confiabilidade
202 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2022 102%
Pepperstone-Edge12
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
2 255
Negociações com lucro:
1 665 (73.83%)
Negociações com perda:
590 (26.16%)
Melhor negociação:
734.38 USD
Pior negociação:
-614.29 USD
Lucro bruto:
24 302.90 USD (406 377 pips)
Perda bruta:
-15 992.46 USD (261 514 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
34 (282.35 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
941.82 USD (6)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.10
Atividade de negociação:
84.38%
Depósito máximo carregado:
13.93%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
13
Tempo médio de espera:
2 dias
Fator de recuperação:
2.55
Negociações longas:
882 (39.11%)
Negociações curtas:
1 373 (60.89%)
Fator de lucro:
1.52
Valor esperado:
3.69 USD
Lucro médio:
14.60 USD
Perda média:
-27.11 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
8 (-2 964.75 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-2 964.75 USD (8)
Crescimento mensal:
1.21%
Previsão anual:
14.72%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
33.42 USD
Máximo:
3 261.31 USD (17.07%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
17.74% (2 982.86 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
43.24% (8 680.84 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
AUDCAD 817
GBPCAD 495
GBPAUD 381
EURSGD 319
EURGBP 129
NZDCAD 114
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
AUDCAD 3.7K
GBPCAD 1.4K
GBPAUD 1.6K
EURSGD -793
EURGBP 959
NZDCAD 1.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
AUDCAD 60K
GBPCAD 24K
GBPAUD 35K
EURSGD 6.8K
EURGBP 6.5K
NZDCAD 13K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +734.38 USD
Pior negociação: -614 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 8
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +282.35 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -2 964.75 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Pepperstone-Edge12" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Classificação Média:
Andrew
2829
Andrew 2024.01.04 00:18 
 

This is one of the better signals on metatrader for the time that we have had it (4 months). Trade expectancy on all pairs is reasonably high, drawdowns are low most of the time and my trade executions are as good as his. The only issue I have is that the developer doesn't answer questions which limits me from taking any serious risk with the signal.

Khalif Mahamud
151
Khalif Mahamud 2023.10.03 17:53  (modificado 2023.10.06 22:50) 
 

If you know some tricks in forex, this guy is a trader but if you follow him blindly, you'll not make much.

I used it with my own two ther systems and it's doing well.

Amgad Ahmed Ali Megahed
2854
Amgad Ahmed Ali Megahed 2023.03.02 05:34  (modificado 2023.03.02 08:59) 
 

I have the Martingale EA which he is using , due to this the lot has been doubled while the DD time , he is not showing this and not replying . finally it is my mistake

and the signal not worth

