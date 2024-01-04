SegnaliSezioni
Yu Zhang

Stone Bridge

Yu Zhang
3 recensioni
Affidabilità
185 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2022 92%
Pepperstone-Edge12
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
2 099
Profit Trade:
1 548 (73.74%)
Loss Trade:
551 (26.25%)
Best Trade:
734.38 USD
Worst Trade:
-614.29 USD
Profitto lordo:
23 245.55 USD (378 399 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-15 522.72 USD (246 629 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
34 (282.35 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
941.82 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.10
Attività di trading:
84.38%
Massimo carico di deposito:
13.93%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
2.37
Long Trade:
816 (38.88%)
Short Trade:
1 283 (61.12%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.50
Profitto previsto:
3.68 USD
Profitto medio:
15.02 USD
Perdita media:
-28.17 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-2 964.75 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2 964.75 USD (8)
Crescita mensile:
0.38%
Previsione annuale:
7.05%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
33.42 USD
Massimale:
3 261.31 USD (17.07%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
17.74% (2 982.86 USD)
Per equità:
43.24% (8 680.84 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 764
GBPCAD 456
GBPAUD 346
EURSGD 299
EURGBP 128
NZDCAD 106
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 3.5K
GBPCAD 1.3K
GBPAUD 1.4K
EURSGD -910
EURGBP 948
NZDCAD 1.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 54K
GBPCAD 20K
GBPAUD 33K
EURSGD 5.7K
EURGBP 6.4K
NZDCAD 13K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +734.38 USD
Worst Trade: -614 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +282.35 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -2 964.75 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Pepperstone-Edge12" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Fyntura-Live
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.00 × 7
VantageInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.18 × 34
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
0.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.26 × 155
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.33 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.36 × 308
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.50 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.55 × 909
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.58 × 1805
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.79 × 542
Coinexx-Demo
1.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.40 × 5
Osprey-Live
1.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.68 × 129
GlobalPrime-Live
1.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.79 × 53
ATCBrokers-Live 1
1.81 × 590
ICMarketsSC-Live26
2.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
2.60 × 5
RoboForex-ProCent-4
3.36 × 61
TickmillUK-Live03
3.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live09
4.75 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 10
4.89 × 9
13 più
Valutazione media:
Andrew
2795
Andrew 2024.01.04 00:18 
 

This is one of the better signals on metatrader for the time that we have had it (4 months). Trade expectancy on all pairs is reasonably high, drawdowns are low most of the time and my trade executions are as good as his. The only issue I have is that the developer doesn't answer questions which limits me from taking any serious risk with the signal.

Khalif Mahamud
151
Khalif Mahamud 2023.10.03 17:53  (modificato 2023.10.06 22:50) 
 

If you know some tricks in forex, this guy is a trader but if you follow him blindly, you'll not make much.

I used it with my own two ther systems and it's doing well.

Amgad Ahmed Ali Megahed
2854
Amgad Ahmed Ali Megahed 2023.03.02 05:34  (modificato 2023.03.02 08:59) 
 

I have the Martingale EA which he is using , due to this the lot has been doubled while the DD time , he is not showing this and not replying . finally it is my mistake

and the signal not worth

2025.05.20 18:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.19 02:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.18 21:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.16 15:16
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.16 05:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.16 02:48
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.15 23:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.15 16:28
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.13 13:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.12 13:51
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.12 12:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.12 10:45
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.12 08:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.12 07:46
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.20 04:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.20 03:47
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.19 15:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.17 20:57
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.17 19:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.17 18:44
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
