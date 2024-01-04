- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
2 099
Profit Trade:
1 548 (73.74%)
Loss Trade:
551 (26.25%)
Best Trade:
734.38 USD
Worst Trade:
-614.29 USD
Profitto lordo:
23 245.55 USD (378 399 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-15 522.72 USD (246 629 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
34 (282.35 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
941.82 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.10
Attività di trading:
84.38%
Massimo carico di deposito:
13.93%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
2.37
Long Trade:
816 (38.88%)
Short Trade:
1 283 (61.12%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.50
Profitto previsto:
3.68 USD
Profitto medio:
15.02 USD
Perdita media:
-28.17 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-2 964.75 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2 964.75 USD (8)
Crescita mensile:
0.38%
Previsione annuale:
7.05%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
33.42 USD
Massimale:
3 261.31 USD (17.07%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
17.74% (2 982.86 USD)
Per equità:
43.24% (8 680.84 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|764
|GBPCAD
|456
|GBPAUD
|346
|EURSGD
|299
|EURGBP
|128
|NZDCAD
|106
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD
|3.5K
|GBPCAD
|1.3K
|GBPAUD
|1.4K
|EURSGD
|-910
|EURGBP
|948
|NZDCAD
|1.4K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD
|54K
|GBPCAD
|20K
|GBPAUD
|33K
|EURSGD
|5.7K
|EURGBP
|6.4K
|NZDCAD
|13K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +734.38 USD
Worst Trade: -614 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +282.35 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -2 964.75 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Pepperstone-Edge12" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Fyntura-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|0.00 × 7
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.18 × 34
|
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|0.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.26 × 155
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.33 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.36 × 308
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.50 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.55 × 909
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.58 × 1805
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.79 × 542
|
Coinexx-Demo
|1.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.40 × 5
|
Osprey-Live
|1.50 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.68 × 129
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|1.75 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|1.79 × 53
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|1.81 × 590
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|2.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|2.60 × 5
|
RoboForex-ProCent-4
|3.36 × 61
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|3.50 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|4.75 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|4.89 × 9
13 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
92%
0
0
USD
USD
11K
USD
USD
185
100%
2 099
73%
84%
1.49
3.68
USD
USD
43%
1:500
This is one of the better signals on metatrader for the time that we have had it (4 months). Trade expectancy on all pairs is reasonably high, drawdowns are low most of the time and my trade executions are as good as his. The only issue I have is that the developer doesn't answer questions which limits me from taking any serious risk with the signal.
If you know some tricks in forex, this guy is a trader but if you follow him blindly, you'll not make much.
I used it with my own two ther systems and it's doing well.
I have the Martingale EA which he is using , due to this the lot has been doubled while the DD time , he is not showing this and not replying . finally it is my mistake
and the signal not worth