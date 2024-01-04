- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 255
Profit Trades:
1 665 (73.83%)
Loss Trades:
590 (26.16%)
Best trade:
734.38 USD
Worst trade:
-614.29 USD
Gross Profit:
24 302.90 USD (406 377 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15 992.46 USD (261 514 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (282.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
941.82 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
84.38%
Max deposit load:
13.93%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.55
Long Trades:
882 (39.11%)
Short Trades:
1 373 (60.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.52
Expected Payoff:
3.69 USD
Average Profit:
14.60 USD
Average Loss:
-27.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-2 964.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 964.75 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
1.21%
Annual Forecast:
14.72%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
33.42 USD
Maximal:
3 261.31 USD (17.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.74% (2 982.86 USD)
By Equity:
43.24% (8 680.84 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|817
|GBPCAD
|495
|GBPAUD
|381
|EURSGD
|319
|EURGBP
|129
|NZDCAD
|114
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|3.7K
|GBPCAD
|1.4K
|GBPAUD
|1.6K
|EURSGD
|-793
|EURGBP
|959
|NZDCAD
|1.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|60K
|GBPCAD
|24K
|GBPAUD
|35K
|EURSGD
|6.8K
|EURGBP
|6.5K
|NZDCAD
|13K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +734.38 USD
Worst trade: -614 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +282.35 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 964.75 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge12" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Fyntura-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|0.00 × 7
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.18 × 34
|
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|0.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.26 × 155
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.33 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.36 × 308
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.50 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.55 × 909
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.58 × 1805
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.79 × 542
|
Coinexx-Demo
|1.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.40 × 5
|
Osprey-Live
|1.50 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.68 × 129
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|1.75 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|1.79 × 53
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|1.81 × 590
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|2.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|2.60 × 5
|
RoboForex-ProCent-4
|3.36 × 61
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|3.50 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|4.75 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|4.89 × 9
This is one of the better signals on metatrader for the time that we have had it (4 months). Trade expectancy on all pairs is reasonably high, drawdowns are low most of the time and my trade executions are as good as his. The only issue I have is that the developer doesn't answer questions which limits me from taking any serious risk with the signal.
If you know some tricks in forex, this guy is a trader but if you follow him blindly, you'll not make much.
I used it with my own two ther systems and it's doing well.
I have the Martingale EA which he is using , due to this the lot has been doubled while the DD time , he is not showing this and not replying . finally it is my mistake
and the signal not worth