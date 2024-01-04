SignalsSections
Yu Zhang

Stone Bridge

Yu Zhang
3 reviews
Reliability
202 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2022 102%
Pepperstone-Edge12
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 255
Profit Trades:
1 665 (73.83%)
Loss Trades:
590 (26.16%)
Best trade:
734.38 USD
Worst trade:
-614.29 USD
Gross Profit:
24 302.90 USD (406 377 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15 992.46 USD (261 514 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (282.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
941.82 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
84.38%
Max deposit load:
13.93%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.55
Long Trades:
882 (39.11%)
Short Trades:
1 373 (60.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.52
Expected Payoff:
3.69 USD
Average Profit:
14.60 USD
Average Loss:
-27.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-2 964.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 964.75 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
1.21%
Annual Forecast:
14.72%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
33.42 USD
Maximal:
3 261.31 USD (17.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.74% (2 982.86 USD)
By Equity:
43.24% (8 680.84 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 817
GBPCAD 495
GBPAUD 381
EURSGD 319
EURGBP 129
NZDCAD 114
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 3.7K
GBPCAD 1.4K
GBPAUD 1.6K
EURSGD -793
EURGBP 959
NZDCAD 1.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 60K
GBPCAD 24K
GBPAUD 35K
EURSGD 6.8K
EURGBP 6.5K
NZDCAD 13K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +734.38 USD
Worst trade: -614 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +282.35 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 964.75 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge12" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Fyntura-Live
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.00 × 7
VantageInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.18 × 34
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
0.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.26 × 155
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.33 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.36 × 308
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.50 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.55 × 909
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.58 × 1805
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.79 × 542
Coinexx-Demo
1.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.40 × 5
Osprey-Live
1.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.68 × 129
GlobalPrime-Live
1.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.79 × 53
ATCBrokers-Live 1
1.81 × 590
ICMarketsSC-Live26
2.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
2.60 × 5
RoboForex-ProCent-4
3.36 × 61
TickmillUK-Live03
3.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live09
4.75 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 10
4.89 × 9
Average rating:
Andrew
2829
Andrew 2024.01.04 00:18 
 

This is one of the better signals on metatrader for the time that we have had it (4 months). Trade expectancy on all pairs is reasonably high, drawdowns are low most of the time and my trade executions are as good as his. The only issue I have is that the developer doesn't answer questions which limits me from taking any serious risk with the signal.

Khalif Mahamud
151
Khalif Mahamud 2023.10.03 17:53  (modified 2023.10.06 22:50) 
 

If you know some tricks in forex, this guy is a trader but if you follow him blindly, you'll not make much.

I used it with my own two ther systems and it's doing well.

Amgad Ahmed Ali Megahed
2854
Amgad Ahmed Ali Megahed 2023.03.02 05:34  (modified 2023.03.02 08:59) 
 

I have the Martingale EA which he is using , due to this the lot has been doubled while the DD time , he is not showing this and not replying . finally it is my mistake

and the signal not worth

2025.05.20 18:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.19 02:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.18 21:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.16 15:16
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.16 05:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.16 02:48
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.15 23:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.15 16:28
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.13 13:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.12 13:51
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.12 12:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.12 10:45
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.12 08:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.12 07:46
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.20 04:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.20 03:47
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.19 15:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.17 20:57
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.17 19:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.17 18:44
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
