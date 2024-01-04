- 成长
交易:
2 255
盈利交易:
1 665 (73.83%)
亏损交易:
590 (26.16%)
最好交易:
734.38 USD
最差交易:
-614.29 USD
毛利:
24 302.90 USD (406 377 pips)
毛利亏损:
-15 992.46 USD (261 514 pips)
最大连续赢利:
34 (282.35 USD)
最大连续盈利:
941.82 USD (6)
夏普比率:
0.10
交易活动:
84.38%
最大入金加载:
13.93%
最近交易:
1 几天前
每周交易:
13
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
2.55
长期交易:
882 (39.11%)
短期交易:
1 373 (60.89%)
利润因子:
1.52
预期回报:
3.69 USD
平均利润:
14.60 USD
平均损失:
-27.11 USD
最大连续失误:
8 (-2 964.75 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-2 964.75 USD (8)
每月增长:
1.21%
年度预测:
14.72%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
33.42 USD
最大值:
3 261.31 USD (17.07%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
17.74% (2 982.86 USD)
净值:
43.24% (8 680.84 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|817
|GBPCAD
|495
|GBPAUD
|381
|EURSGD
|319
|EURGBP
|129
|NZDCAD
|114
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|AUDCAD
|3.7K
|GBPCAD
|1.4K
|GBPAUD
|1.6K
|EURSGD
|-793
|EURGBP
|959
|NZDCAD
|1.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|AUDCAD
|60K
|GBPCAD
|24K
|GBPAUD
|35K
|EURSGD
|6.8K
|EURGBP
|6.5K
|NZDCAD
|13K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +734.38 USD
最差交易: -614 USD
最大连续赢利: 6
最大连续失误: 8
最大连续盈利: +282.35 USD
最大连续亏损: -2 964.75 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Pepperstone-Edge12 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
Fyntura-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|0.00 × 7
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.18 × 34
|
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|0.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.26 × 155
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.33 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.36 × 308
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.50 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.55 × 909
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.58 × 1805
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.79 × 542
|
Coinexx-Demo
|1.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.40 × 5
|
Osprey-Live
|1.50 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.68 × 129
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|1.75 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|1.79 × 53
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|1.81 × 590
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|2.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|2.60 × 5
|
RoboForex-ProCent-4
|3.36 × 61
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|3.50 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|4.75 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|4.89 × 9
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
102%
0
0
USD
USD
11K
USD
USD
202
100%
2 255
73%
84%
1.51
3.69
USD
USD
43%
1:500
This is one of the better signals on metatrader for the time that we have had it (4 months). Trade expectancy on all pairs is reasonably high, drawdowns are low most of the time and my trade executions are as good as his. The only issue I have is that the developer doesn't answer questions which limits me from taking any serious risk with the signal.
If you know some tricks in forex, this guy is a trader but if you follow him blindly, you'll not make much.
I used it with my own two ther systems and it's doing well.
I have the Martingale EA which he is using , due to this the lot has been doubled while the DD time , he is not showing this and not replying . finally it is my mistake
and the signal not worth