信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / Stone Bridge
Yu Zhang

Stone Bridge

Yu Zhang
3条评论
可靠性
202
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2022 102%
Pepperstone-Edge12
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
2 255
盈利交易:
1 665 (73.83%)
亏损交易:
590 (26.16%)
最好交易:
734.38 USD
最差交易:
-614.29 USD
毛利:
24 302.90 USD (406 377 pips)
毛利亏损:
-15 992.46 USD (261 514 pips)
最大连续赢利:
34 (282.35 USD)
最大连续盈利:
941.82 USD (6)
夏普比率:
0.10
交易活动:
84.38%
最大入金加载:
13.93%
最近交易:
1 几天前
每周交易:
13
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
2.55
长期交易:
882 (39.11%)
短期交易:
1 373 (60.89%)
利润因子:
1.52
预期回报:
3.69 USD
平均利润:
14.60 USD
平均损失:
-27.11 USD
最大连续失误:
8 (-2 964.75 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-2 964.75 USD (8)
每月增长:
1.21%
年度预测:
14.72%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
33.42 USD
最大值:
3 261.31 USD (17.07%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
17.74% (2 982.86 USD)
净值:
43.24% (8 680.84 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
AUDCAD 817
GBPCAD 495
GBPAUD 381
EURSGD 319
EURGBP 129
NZDCAD 114
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
AUDCAD 3.7K
GBPCAD 1.4K
GBPAUD 1.6K
EURSGD -793
EURGBP 959
NZDCAD 1.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
AUDCAD 60K
GBPCAD 24K
GBPAUD 35K
EURSGD 6.8K
EURGBP 6.5K
NZDCAD 13K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +734.38 USD
最差交易: -614 USD
最大连续赢利: 6
最大连续失误: 8
最大连续盈利: +282.35 USD
最大连续亏损: -2 964.75 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Pepperstone-Edge12 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Fyntura-Live
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.00 × 7
VantageInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.18 × 34
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
0.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.26 × 155
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.33 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.36 × 308
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.50 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.55 × 909
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.58 × 1805
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.79 × 542
Coinexx-Demo
1.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.40 × 5
Osprey-Live
1.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.68 × 129
GlobalPrime-Live
1.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.79 × 53
ATCBrokers-Live 1
1.81 × 590
ICMarketsSC-Live26
2.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
2.60 × 5
RoboForex-ProCent-4
3.36 × 61
TickmillUK-Live03
3.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live09
4.75 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 10
4.89 × 9
13 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
平均等级:
Andrew
2829
Andrew 2024.01.04 00:18 
 

This is one of the better signals on metatrader for the time that we have had it (4 months). Trade expectancy on all pairs is reasonably high, drawdowns are low most of the time and my trade executions are as good as his. The only issue I have is that the developer doesn't answer questions which limits me from taking any serious risk with the signal.

Khalif Mahamud
151
Khalif Mahamud 2023.10.03 17:53  (已更改2023.10.06 22:50) 
 

If you know some tricks in forex, this guy is a trader but if you follow him blindly, you'll not make much.

I used it with my own two ther systems and it's doing well.

Amgad Ahmed Ali Megahed
2854
Amgad Ahmed Ali Megahed 2023.03.02 05:34  (已更改2023.03.02 08:59) 
 

I have the Martingale EA which he is using , due to this the lot has been doubled while the DD time , he is not showing this and not replying . finally it is my mistake

and the signal not worth

2025.05.20 18:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.19 02:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.18 21:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.16 15:16
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.16 05:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.16 02:48
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.15 23:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.15 16:28
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.13 13:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.12 13:51
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.12 12:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.12 10:45
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.12 08:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.12 07:46
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.20 04:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.20 03:47
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.19 15:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.17 20:57
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.17 19:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.17 18:44
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Stone Bridge
每月30 USD
102%
0
0
USD
11K
USD
202
100%
2 255
73%
84%
1.51
3.69
USD
43%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 4交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载