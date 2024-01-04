시그널섹션
Yu Zhang

Stone Bridge

Yu Zhang
3 리뷰
안정성
202
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2022 102%
Pepperstone-Edge12
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
2 255
이익 거래:
1 665 (73.83%)
손실 거래:
590 (26.16%)
최고의 거래:
734.38 USD
최악의 거래:
-614.29 USD
총 수익:
24 302.90 USD (406 377 pips)
총 손실:
-15 992.46 USD (261 514 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
34 (282.35 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
941.82 USD (6)
샤프 비율:
0.10
거래 활동:
84.38%
최대 입금량:
13.93%
최근 거래:
1 일 전
주별 거래 수:
13
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
2.55
롱(주식매수):
882 (39.11%)
숏(주식차입매도):
1 373 (60.89%)
수익 요인:
1.52
기대수익:
3.69 USD
평균 이익:
14.60 USD
평균 손실:
-27.11 USD
연속 최대 손실:
8 (-2 964.75 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-2 964.75 USD (8)
월별 성장률:
1.21%
연간 예측:
14.72%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
33.42 USD
최대한의:
3 261.31 USD (17.07%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
17.74% (2 982.86 USD)
자본금별:
43.24% (8 680.84 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
AUDCAD 817
GBPCAD 495
GBPAUD 381
EURSGD 319
EURGBP 129
NZDCAD 114
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
AUDCAD 3.7K
GBPCAD 1.4K
GBPAUD 1.6K
EURSGD -793
EURGBP 959
NZDCAD 1.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
AUDCAD 60K
GBPCAD 24K
GBPAUD 35K
EURSGD 6.8K
EURGBP 6.5K
NZDCAD 13K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +734.38 USD
최악의 거래: -614 USD
연속 최대 이익: 6
연속 최대 손실: 8
연속 최대 이익: +282.35 USD
연속 최대 손실: -2 964.75 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Pepperstone-Edge12"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Fyntura-Live
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.00 × 7
VantageInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.18 × 34
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
0.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.26 × 155
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.33 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.36 × 308
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.50 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.55 × 909
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.58 × 1805
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.79 × 542
Coinexx-Demo
1.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.40 × 5
Osprey-Live
1.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.68 × 129
GlobalPrime-Live
1.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.79 × 53
ATCBrokers-Live 1
1.81 × 590
ICMarketsSC-Live26
2.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
2.60 × 5
RoboForex-ProCent-4
3.36 × 61
TickmillUK-Live03
3.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live09
4.75 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 10
4.89 × 9
13 더...
평균 평점:
Andrew
2829
Andrew 2024.01.04 00:18 
 

This is one of the better signals on metatrader for the time that we have had it (4 months). Trade expectancy on all pairs is reasonably high, drawdowns are low most of the time and my trade executions are as good as his. The only issue I have is that the developer doesn't answer questions which limits me from taking any serious risk with the signal.

Khalif Mahamud
151
Khalif Mahamud 2023.10.03 17:53  (수정됨 2023.10.06 22:50) 
 

If you know some tricks in forex, this guy is a trader but if you follow him blindly, you'll not make much.

I used it with my own two ther systems and it's doing well.

Amgad Ahmed Ali Megahed
2854
Amgad Ahmed Ali Megahed 2023.03.02 05:34  (수정됨 2023.03.02 08:59) 
 

I have the Martingale EA which he is using , due to this the lot has been doubled while the DD time , he is not showing this and not replying . finally it is my mistake

and the signal not worth

2025.05.20 18:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.19 02:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.18 21:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.16 15:16
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.16 05:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.16 02:48
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.15 23:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.15 16:28
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.13 13:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.12 13:51
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.12 12:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.12 10:45
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.12 08:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.12 07:46
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.20 04:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.20 03:47
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.19 15:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.17 20:57
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.17 19:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.17 18:44
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
