- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
2 255
이익 거래:
1 665 (73.83%)
손실 거래:
590 (26.16%)
최고의 거래:
734.38 USD
최악의 거래:
-614.29 USD
총 수익:
24 302.90 USD (406 377 pips)
총 손실:
-15 992.46 USD (261 514 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
34 (282.35 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
941.82 USD (6)
샤프 비율:
0.10
거래 활동:
84.38%
최대 입금량:
13.93%
최근 거래:
1 일 전
주별 거래 수:
13
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
2.55
롱(주식매수):
882 (39.11%)
숏(주식차입매도):
1 373 (60.89%)
수익 요인:
1.52
기대수익:
3.69 USD
평균 이익:
14.60 USD
평균 손실:
-27.11 USD
연속 최대 손실:
8 (-2 964.75 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-2 964.75 USD (8)
월별 성장률:
1.21%
연간 예측:
14.72%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
33.42 USD
최대한의:
3 261.31 USD (17.07%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
17.74% (2 982.86 USD)
자본금별:
43.24% (8 680.84 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|817
|GBPCAD
|495
|GBPAUD
|381
|EURSGD
|319
|EURGBP
|129
|NZDCAD
|114
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|AUDCAD
|3.7K
|GBPCAD
|1.4K
|GBPAUD
|1.6K
|EURSGD
|-793
|EURGBP
|959
|NZDCAD
|1.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|AUDCAD
|60K
|GBPCAD
|24K
|GBPAUD
|35K
|EURSGD
|6.8K
|EURGBP
|6.5K
|NZDCAD
|13K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +734.38 USD
최악의 거래: -614 USD
연속 최대 이익: 6
연속 최대 손실: 8
연속 최대 이익: +282.35 USD
연속 최대 손실: -2 964.75 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Pepperstone-Edge12"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
Fyntura-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|0.00 × 7
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.18 × 34
|
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|0.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.26 × 155
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.33 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.36 × 308
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.50 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.55 × 909
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.58 × 1805
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.79 × 542
|
Coinexx-Demo
|1.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.40 × 5
|
Osprey-Live
|1.50 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.68 × 129
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|1.75 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|1.79 × 53
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|1.81 × 590
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|2.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|2.60 × 5
|
RoboForex-ProCent-4
|3.36 × 61
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|3.50 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|4.75 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|4.89 × 9
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 30 USD
102%
0
0
USD
USD
11K
USD
USD
202
100%
2 255
73%
84%
1.51
3.69
USD
USD
43%
1:500
This is one of the better signals on metatrader for the time that we have had it (4 months). Trade expectancy on all pairs is reasonably high, drawdowns are low most of the time and my trade executions are as good as his. The only issue I have is that the developer doesn't answer questions which limits me from taking any serious risk with the signal.
If you know some tricks in forex, this guy is a trader but if you follow him blindly, you'll not make much.
I used it with my own two ther systems and it's doing well.
I have the Martingale EA which he is using , due to this the lot has been doubled while the DD time , he is not showing this and not replying . finally it is my mistake
and the signal not worth