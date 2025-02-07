CotizacionesSecciones
RNST: Renasant Corporation

37.78 USD 0.29 (0.77%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de RNST de hoy ha cambiado un 0.77%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 37.60, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 38.70.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Renasant Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
37.60 38.70
Rango anual
26.97 40.38
Cierres anteriores
37.49
Open
37.60
Bid
37.78
Ask
38.08
Low
37.60
High
38.70
Volumen
589
Cambio diario
0.77%
Cambio mensual
-2.48%
Cambio a 6 meses
12.41%
Cambio anual
17.26%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B