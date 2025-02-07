Valute / RNST
RNST: Renasant Corporation
38.33 USD 0.49 (1.26%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RNST ha avuto una variazione del -1.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 38.15 e ad un massimo di 38.79.
Segui le dinamiche di Renasant Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
38.15 38.79
Intervallo Annuale
26.97 40.38
- Chiusura Precedente
- 38.82
- Apertura
- 38.79
- Bid
- 38.33
- Ask
- 38.63
- Minimo
- 38.15
- Massimo
- 38.79
- Volume
- 598
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.26%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.06%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 14.04%
- Variazione Annuale
- 18.96%
20 settembre, sabato