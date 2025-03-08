Divisas / MGEE
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
MGEE: MGE Energy Inc
83.60 USD 0.40 (0.48%)
Sector: Servicios Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de MGEE de hoy ha cambiado un 0.48%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 82.84, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 85.01.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas MGE Energy Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MGEE News
- Ladenburg Thalmann mejora la calificación de las acciones de MGE Energy a Neutral
- MGE Energy stock rating upgraded to Neutral by Ladenburg Thalmann
- Dividend Kings: 2 Ideal Buys In 25 “Safer” Of 56 September Dogs
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Southern Company Stock Is a Smart Hold in Today's Market
- Hawaiian Electric: Too Difficult - Maintain Strong Sell (NYSE:HE)
- McDonald’s And Microsoft Stock Among 12 Companies Announce Annual Increases In September
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- 5 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including A New Dividend King
- MGE Energy raises quarterly dividend 5.6% in 50th consecutive increase
- MGE Energy (MGEE) Q2 EPS Rises 10.6%
- MGE (MGEE) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- MGE Energy stock hits 52-week low at 82.87 USD
- Consolidated Edison (ED) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- MGE (MGEE) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Portland General Electric (POR) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- MGE Energy Issues June 2025 ’Inside View’
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 25
- MGE Energy maintains dividend streak, sets next payout
- MGE Energy (MGEE): This Small Utility Looks Substantially Overvalued
- Dividend Kings Of The Future Continued
- Dividend Kings Of The Future
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 9
Rango diario
82.84 85.01
Rango anual
82.20 109.22
- Cierres anteriores
- 83.20
- Open
- 83.70
- Bid
- 83.60
- Ask
- 83.90
- Low
- 82.84
- High
- 85.01
- Volumen
- 197
- Cambio diario
- 0.48%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.11%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -9.60%
- Cambio anual
- -8.36%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B