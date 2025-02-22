Currencies / MGEE
MGEE: MGE Energy Inc
83.05 USD 1.96 (2.31%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MGEE exchange rate has changed by -2.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 83.05 and at a high of 85.16.
Follow MGE Energy Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MGEE News
Daily Range
83.05 85.16
Year Range
82.20 109.22
- Previous Close
- 85.01
- Open
- 84.57
- Bid
- 83.05
- Ask
- 83.35
- Low
- 83.05
- High
- 85.16
- Volume
- 108
- Daily Change
- -2.31%
- Month Change
- -1.76%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.20%
- Year Change
- -8.97%
