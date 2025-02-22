通貨 / MGEE
MGEE: MGE Energy Inc
83.60 USD 0.40 (0.48%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MGEEの今日の為替レートは、0.48%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり82.84の安値と85.01の高値で取引されました。
MGE Energy Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
82.84 85.01
1年のレンジ
82.20 109.22
- 以前の終値
- 83.20
- 始値
- 83.70
- 買値
- 83.60
- 買値
- 83.90
- 安値
- 82.84
- 高値
- 85.01
- 出来高
- 197
- 1日の変化
- 0.48%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.11%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -9.60%
- 1年の変化
- -8.36%
