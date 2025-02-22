クォートセクション
通貨 / MGEE
MGEE: MGE Energy Inc

83.60 USD 0.40 (0.48%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MGEEの今日の為替レートは、0.48%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり82.84の安値と85.01の高値で取引されました。

MGE Energy Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

MGEE News

1日のレンジ
82.84 85.01
1年のレンジ
82.20 109.22
以前の終値
83.20
始値
83.70
買値
83.60
買値
83.90
安値
82.84
高値
85.01
出来高
197
1日の変化
0.48%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.11%
6ヶ月の変化
-9.60%
1年の変化
-8.36%
