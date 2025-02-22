QuotazioniSezioni
MGEE: MGE Energy Inc

83.98 USD 0.13 (0.15%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MGEE ha avuto una variazione del -0.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 83.17 e ad un massimo di 84.13.

Segui le dinamiche di MGE Energy Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
83.17 84.13
Intervallo Annuale
82.20 109.22
Chiusura Precedente
84.11
Apertura
84.13
Bid
83.98
Ask
84.28
Minimo
83.17
Massimo
84.13
Volume
438
Variazione giornaliera
-0.15%
Variazione Mensile
-0.66%
Variazione Semestrale
-9.19%
Variazione Annuale
-7.95%
