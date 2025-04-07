CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / FXL
FXL: First Trust Technology AlphaDEX

172.43 USD 0.15 (0.09%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de FXL de hoy ha cambiado un -0.09%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 172.43, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 172.80.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas First Trust Technology AlphaDEX. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
172.43 172.80
Rango anual
110.83 172.93
Cierres anteriores
172.58
Open
172.80
Bid
172.43
Ask
172.73
Low
172.43
High
172.80
Volumen
2
Cambio diario
-0.09%
Cambio mensual
9.02%
Cambio a 6 meses
30.83%
Cambio anual
26.56%
23 septiembre, martes
12:30
USD
Cuenta corriente
Act.
$​-251.312 B
Pronós.
$​-406.051 B
Prev.
$​-439.822 B
13:00
USD
Discurso de la Gobernadora de la Fed, Michelle Bowman
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
14:00
USD
Ventas de Viviendas Existentes
Act.
Pronós.
4.04 M
Prev.
4.01 M
14:00
USD
Ventas de Viviendas de Segunda Mano m/m
Act.
Pronós.
-2.0%
Prev.
2.0%
16:35
USD
Discurso del Presidente del Sistema de la Reserva Federal, Jerome Powell
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
17:00
USD
Subasta de Obligaciones del Estado a 2 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
3.641%