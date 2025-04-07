Divisas / FXL
FXL: First Trust Technology AlphaDEX
172.43 USD 0.15 (0.09%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de FXL de hoy ha cambiado un -0.09%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 172.43, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 172.80.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas First Trust Technology AlphaDEX. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
172.43 172.80
Rango anual
110.83 172.93
- Cierres anteriores
- 172.58
- Open
- 172.80
- Bid
- 172.43
- Ask
- 172.73
- Low
- 172.43
- High
- 172.80
- Volumen
- 2
- Cambio diario
- -0.09%
- Cambio mensual
- 9.02%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 30.83%
- Cambio anual
- 26.56%
