FXL: First Trust Technology AlphaDEX
172.43 USD 0.15 (0.09%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FXL ha avuto una variazione del -0.09% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 172.43 e ad un massimo di 172.80.
Segui le dinamiche di First Trust Technology AlphaDEX. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
FXL News
Intervallo Giornaliero
172.43 172.80
Intervallo Annuale
110.83 172.93
- Chiusura Precedente
- 172.58
- Apertura
- 172.80
- Bid
- 172.43
- Ask
- 172.73
- Minimo
- 172.43
- Massimo
- 172.80
- Volume
- 2
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.09%
- Variazione Mensile
- 9.02%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 30.83%
- Variazione Annuale
- 26.56%
23 settembre, martedì
12:30
USD
- Agire
- $-251.312 B
- Fcst
- $-406.051 B
- Prev
- $-439.822 B
13:00
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- Prev
14:00
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- 4.04 M
- Prev
- 4.01 M
14:00
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- -2.0%
- Prev
- 2.0%
16:35
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- Prev
17:00
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.641%