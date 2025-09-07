CotizacionesSecciones
CHFSEK: Swiss Franc vs Swedish Krona

11.75983 SEK 0.01566 (0.13%)
Sector: Divisa Básica: Swiss Franc Divisa de beneficio: Swedish Krona

El tipo de cambio de CHFSEK de hoy ha cambiado un -0.13%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 11.74250, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 11.79262.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Swiss Franc vs Swedish Krona. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
11.74250 11.79262
Rango anual
11.13629 12.55092
Cierres anteriores
11.7754 9
Open
11.7492 9
Bid
11.7598 3
Ask
11.7601 3
Low
11.7425 0
High
11.7926 2
Volumen
33.356 K
Cambio diario
-0.13%
Cambio mensual
-0.22%
Cambio a 6 meses
3.81%
Cambio anual
-1.93%
18 septiembre, jueves