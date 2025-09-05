报价部分
货币 / CHFSEK
回到货币

CHFSEK: Swiss Franc vs Swedish Krona

11.77744 SEK 0.00195 (0.02%)
版块: 货币 基础: Swiss Franc 盈利货币: Swedish Krona

今日CHFSEK汇率已更改0.02%。当日，交易品种以低点11.74650和高点11.78742进行交易。

关注Swiss Franc vs Swedish Krona动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CHFSEK新闻

日范围
11.74650 11.78742
年范围
11.13629 12.55092
前一天收盘价
11.7754 9
开盘价
11.7492 9
卖价
11.7774 4
买价
11.7777 4
最低价
11.7465 0
最高价
11.7874 2
交易量
18.234 K
日变化
0.02%
月变化
-0.07%
6个月变化
3.97%
年变化
-1.78%
17 九月, 星期三