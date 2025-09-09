FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / CHFSEK
CHFSEK: Swiss Franc vs Swedish Krona

11.82924 SEK 0.03445 (0.29%)
Sektör: Döviz Baz: Swiss Franc Kâr para birimi: Swedish Krona

CHFSEK fiyatı bugün 0.29% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 11.73836 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 11.86382 aralığında işlem gördü.

Swiss Franc vs Swedish Krona hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
11.73836 11.86382
Yıllık aralık
11.13629 12.55092
Önceki kapanış
11.7947 9
Açılış
11.7626 4
Satış
11.8292 4
Alış
11.8295 4
Düşük
11.7383 6
Yüksek
11.8638 2
Hacim
72.703 K
Günlük değişim
0.29%
Aylık değişim
0.37%
6 aylık değişim
4.42%
Yıllık değişim
-1.35%
21 Eylül, Pazar