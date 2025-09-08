CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / CHFSEK
Voltar para Moedas

CHFSEK: Swiss Franc vs Swedish Krona

11.77809 SEK 0.01670 (0.14%)
Setor: Moeda Base: Swiss Franc Moeda de lucro: Swedish Krona

A taxa do CHFSEK para hoje mudou para -0.14%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 11.73836 e o mais alto foi 11.77958.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Swiss Franc vs Swedish Krona. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Tela cheia
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CHFSEK Notícias

Faixa diária
11.73836 11.77958
Faixa anual
11.13629 12.55092
Fechamento anterior
11.7947 9
Open
11.7626 4
Bid
11.7780 9
Ask
11.7783 9
Low
11.7383 6
High
11.7795 8
Volume
3.502 K
Mudança diária
-0.14%
Mudança mensal
-0.06%
Mudança de 6 meses
3.97%
Mudança anual
-1.78%
18 setembro, quinta-feira