CHFSEK: Swiss Franc vs Swedish Krona

11.82924 SEK 0.03445 (0.29%)
부문: 통화 베이스: Swiss Franc 수익 통화: Swedish Krona

CHFSEK 환율이 오늘 0.29%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 11.73836이고 고가는 11.86382이었습니다.

Swiss Franc vs Swedish Krona 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

일일 변동 비율
11.73836 11.86382
년간 변동
11.13629 12.55092
이전 종가
11.7947 9
시가
11.7626 4
Bid
11.8292 4
Ask
11.8295 4
저가
11.7383 6
고가
11.8638 2
볼륨
72.703 K
일일 변동
0.29%
월 변동
0.37%
6개월 변동
4.42%
년간 변동율
-1.35%
20 9월, 토요일