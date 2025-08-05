CotizacionesSecciones
LTCJPY: Litecoin vs Yen

16928.78 JPY 183.48 (1.10%)
Sector: Criptodivisa Básica: Litecoin Divisa de beneficio: Yen

El coste de LTCJPY de hoy ha cambiado un 1.10%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 16675.80 JPY, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 17281.63 JPY.

Siga la dinámica de los precios en Litecoin vs yen japonés. La cotizaciones en tiempo real le ayudarán a reaccionar con rapidez a los cambios en el mercado. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de Litecoin en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
16675.80 17281.63
Rango anual
8812.45 22040.76
Cierres anteriores
16745.30
Open
16683.62
Bid
16928.78
Ask
16929.08
Low
16675.80
High
17281.63
Volumen
48.563 K
Cambio diario
1.10%
Cambio mensual
4.79%
Cambio a 6 meses
36.24%
Cambio anual
76.27%
18 septiembre, jueves
23:30
JPY
Índice de Precios al Consumidor excluyendo Alimentos y Energía a/a
Act.
Pronós.
3.5%
Prev.
3.4%
23:30
JPY
Índice Básico de Precios al Consumidor a/a
Act.
Pronós.
3.0%
Prev.
3.1%