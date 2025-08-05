Valute / LTCJPY
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
LTCJPY: Litecoin vs Yen
16759.87 JPY 740.86 (4.23%)
Settore: Criptovaluta Base: Litecoin Valuta di profitto: Yen
Il prezzo di LTCJPY ha avuto una variazione del -4.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16758.01 JPY e ad un massimo di 17608.80 JPY.
Segui le dinamiche di Litecoin vs Yen Giapponese. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Litecoin sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei prezzi di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LTCJPY News
- Litecoin Price Compresses In Tight Falling Wedge, Breakout Ahead?
- Replace Welltower With National Health Investors (NYSE:WELL)
- If You'd Invested $200 in Each of the Top 20 Altcoins During the Last Crypto Boom, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
- Litecoin Surges As Whales Scoop Up 181,000 LTC
- Litecoin Clings To Ascending Trendline As Bulls Eye $135 Breakout
- Grayscale boosts crypto ETF pursuit with filings for Litecoin, Hedera and Bitcoin Cash funds
- Will MWEB-powered LIT wallet spark a new LTC rally?
- Ripple CTO Claps Back At Pundit Over Budding XRP Vs. Litecoin War
- Is LTC gearing up for a breakout as fee collection hits a 7-month high?
- KuCoin's KuMining to democratize BTC, DOGE and LTC cloud mining
- Litecoin Slams XRP As ‘Rotten Egg Token’ In Viral X Post
- Bitcoin Extortion Case: Indian Court Hands 14 Life Sentences – Details
- Litecoin’s Blockchain Maturity Is On The Rise – What This Means For LTC’s Price
- Alphractal Says Resilient Dogecoin Metrics Could Lead To Price Breakout
- The SEC Just Announced Delays for an XRP ETF And Spot XRP Funds
- Dogecoin Comes Under Attack From Same Group That Orchestrated Monero’s 51% Takeover
- Ethereum Leads $3.75 Billion Crypto Inflows, XRP And Solana Join The Party
- Here is why LTC could hit $170
- Medical Properties Trust: Still Wouldn't Touch It With A 10-Foot Pole (NYSE:MPW)
- LTC Properties stock price target raised to $43 from $40 at JMP
- Why Litecoin (LTC) Could Skyrocket Soon: ETF Momentum and Rising Merchant Adoption
- Earnings call transcript: LTC Properties Q2 2025 sees revenue beat, EPS miss
- LTC Properties Q2 2025 slides: SHOP expansion drives strategic growth, maintains stable metrics
- Litecoin Takes 2nd Spot In Crypto Payments Shake-Up, CoinGate Data Reveals
Intervallo Giornaliero
16758.01 17608.80
Intervallo Annuale
8812.45 22040.76
- Chiusura Precedente
- 17500.73
- Apertura
- 17501.38
- Bid
- 16759.87
- Ask
- 16760.17
- Minimo
- 16758.01
- Massimo
- 17608.80
- Volume
- 88.583 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.23%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.75%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 34.88%
- Variazione Annuale
- 74.51%
21 settembre, domenica