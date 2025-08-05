QuotazioniSezioni
LTCJPY: Litecoin vs Yen

16759.87 JPY 740.86 (4.23%)
Settore: Criptovaluta Base: Litecoin Valuta di profitto: Yen

Il prezzo di LTCJPY ha avuto una variazione del -4.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16758.01 JPY e ad un massimo di 17608.80 JPY.

Segui le dinamiche di Litecoin vs Yen Giapponese. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Litecoin sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei prezzi di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
16758.01 17608.80
Intervallo Annuale
8812.45 22040.76
Chiusura Precedente
17500.73
Apertura
17501.38
Bid
16759.87
Ask
16760.17
Minimo
16758.01
Massimo
17608.80
Volume
88.583 K
Variazione giornaliera
-4.23%
Variazione Mensile
3.75%
Variazione Semestrale
34.88%
Variazione Annuale
74.51%
21 settembre, domenica