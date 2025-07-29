QuotesSections
LTCJPY: Litecoin vs Yen

16793.68 JPY 42.31 (0.25%)
Sector: Currency Crypto Base: Litecoin Profit currency: Yen

LTCJPY price has changed by 0.25% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 16732.34 JPY and at a high of 16846.90 JPY.

Follow Litecoin vs Japanese Yen dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Litecoin price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
16732.34 16846.90
Year Range
8812.45 22040.76
Previous Close
16751.37
Open
16750.80
Bid
16793.68
Ask
16793.98
Low
16732.34
High
16846.90
Volume
10.713 K
Daily Change
0.25%
Month Change
3.96%
6 Months Change
35.15%
Year Change
74.87%
