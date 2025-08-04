CotationsSections
LTCJPY: Litecoin vs Yen

16759.87 JPY 740.86 (4.23%)
Secteur: Crypto Monnaie Base: Litecoin Devise de profit: Yen

Le cours de LTCJPY a changé de -4.23% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, il a été négocié à un minimum de 16758.01 JPY et à un maximum de 17608.80 JPY.

Suivez la dynamique de Litecoin vs. Yen Japonais. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. Le graphique historique montre comment le prix de Litecoin a changé dans le passé. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des prix par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
16758.01 17608.80
Range Annuel
8812.45 22040.76
Clôture Précédente
17500.73
Ouverture
17501.38
Bid
16759.87
Ask
16760.17
Plus Bas
16758.01
Plus Haut
17608.80
Volume
88.583 K
Changement quotidien
-4.23%
Changement Mensuel
3.75%
Changement à 6 Mois
34.88%
Changement Annuel
74.51%
