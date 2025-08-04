Le cours de LTCJPY a changé de -4.23% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, il a été négocié à un minimum de 16758.01 JPY et à un maximum de 17608.80 JPY.

Suivez la dynamique de Litecoin vs. Yen Japonais. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. Le graphique historique montre comment le prix de Litecoin a changé dans le passé. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des prix par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.