FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / LTCJPY
Geri dön - Kripto paralar

LTCJPY: Litecoin vs Yen

16759.87 JPY 740.86 (4.23%)
Sektör: Kripto para Baz: Litecoin Kâr para birimi: Yen

LTCJPY fiyatı bugün -4.23% değişti. Gün boyunca, Düşük fiyatı olarak 16758.01 JPY ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 17608.80 JPY aralığında işlem gördü.

Litecoin vs Japon yeni hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Fiyat grafiği, Litecoin fiyatının geçmişte nasıl değiştiğini gösterir. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak fiyat trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LTCJPY haberleri

Günlük aralık
16758.01 17608.80
Yıllık aralık
8812.45 22040.76
Önceki kapanış
17500.73
Açılış
17501.38
Satış
16759.87
Alış
16760.17
Düşük
16758.01
Yüksek
17608.80
Hacim
88.583 K
Günlük değişim
-4.23%
Aylık değişim
3.75%
6 aylık değişim
34.88%
Yıllık değişim
74.51%
21 Eylül, Pazar