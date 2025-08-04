通貨 / LTCJPY
LTCJPY: Litecoin vs Yen
17259.88 JPY 240.85 (1.38%)
セクター: 暗号通貨 ベース: Litecoin 利益通貨: Yen
LTCJPYの価格は、本日-1.38%変化しました。日中は、17046.36JPYの安値と17608.80JPYの高値で取引されました。
ライトコインvs日本円ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。履歴チャートは、ライトコイン価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、分、時間、日、週、月ごとに価格の傾向とダイナミクスを監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
17046.36 17608.80
1年のレンジ
8812.45 22040.76
- 以前の終値
- 17500.73
- 始値
- 17501.38
- 買値
- 17259.88
- 買値
- 17260.18
- 安値
- 17046.36
- 高値
- 17608.80
- 出来高
- 45.391 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.38%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.84%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 38.90%
- 1年の変化
- 79.72%
