クォートセクション
通貨 / LTCJPY
暗号通貨に戻る

LTCJPY: Litecoin vs Yen

17259.88 JPY 240.85 (1.38%)
セクター: 暗号通貨 ベース: Litecoin 利益通貨: Yen

LTCJPYの価格は、本日-1.38%変化しました。日中は、17046.36JPYの安値と17608.80JPYの高値で取引されました。

ライトコインvs日本円ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。履歴チャートは、ライトコイン価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、分、時間、日、週、月ごとに価格の傾向とダイナミクスを監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LTCJPY News

1日のレンジ
17046.36 17608.80
1年のレンジ
8812.45 22040.76
以前の終値
17500.73
始値
17501.38
買値
17259.88
買値
17260.18
安値
17046.36
高値
17608.80
出来高
45.391 K
1日の変化
-1.38%
1ヶ月の変化
6.84%
6ヶ月の変化
38.90%
1年の変化
79.72%
19 9月, 金曜日
03:47
JPY
日銀金融政策決定会合発表
実際
期待
03:47
JPY
日銀金利決定
実際
0.5%
期待
0.5%
06:30
JPY
日銀記者会見
実際
期待
19:30
JPY
CFTC JPY 投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
91.6 K