Moedas / LTCJPY
LTCJPY: Litecoin vs Yen

17450.08 JPY 50.65 (0.29%)
Setor: Criptomoeda Base: Litecoin Moeda de lucro: Yen

A taxa do LTCJPY para hoje mudou para -0.29%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 17432.25 %ProfitCurrency% por %ContractSize% unidades e o mais alto foi 17501.62 %ProfitCurrency%.

Fique atualizado sobre a dinâmica de preços de Litecoin vs iene japonês. Cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente às mudanças do mercado. Gráficos históricos mostram como o preço de Litecoin mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
17432.25 17501.62
Faixa anual
8812.45 22040.76
Fechamento anterior
17500.73
Open
17501.38
Bid
17450.08
Ask
17450.38
Low
17432.25
High
17501.62
Volume
570
Mudança diária
-0.29%
Mudança mensal
8.02%
Mudança de 6 meses
40.43%
Mudança anual
81.70%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
23:30
JPY
Núcleo do Índice de Preços ao Consumidor (IPC) Excl. Alimentos e Energia (Anual)
Atu.
Projeç.
3.5%
Prév.
3.4%
23:30
JPY
Núcleo do Índice de Preços ao Consumidor (IPC)
Atu.
Projeç.
3.0%
Prév.
3.1%