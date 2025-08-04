Moedas / LTCJPY
LTCJPY: Litecoin vs Yen
17450.08 JPY 50.65 (0.29%)
Setor: Criptomoeda Base: Litecoin Moeda de lucro: Yen
A taxa do LTCJPY para hoje mudou para -0.29%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 17432.25 %ProfitCurrency% por %ContractSize% unidades e o mais alto foi 17501.62 %ProfitCurrency%.
Fique atualizado sobre a dinâmica de preços de Litecoin vs iene japonês. Cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente às mudanças do mercado. Gráficos históricos mostram como o preço de Litecoin mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
17432.25 17501.62
Faixa anual
8812.45 22040.76
- Fechamento anterior
- 17500.73
- Open
- 17501.38
- Bid
- 17450.08
- Ask
- 17450.38
- Low
- 17432.25
- High
- 17501.62
- Volume
- 570
- Mudança diária
- -0.29%
- Mudança mensal
- 8.02%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 40.43%
- Mudança anual
- 81.70%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
23:30
JPY
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- 3.5%
- Prév.
- 3.4%
23:30
JPY
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- 3.0%
- Prév.
- 3.1%