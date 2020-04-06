Golden Engine Pro

*** EL MODO DE PRUEBA DE ENTRADA DEBE AJUSTARSE A FALSO***

ESPECIFICACIÓN DEL INSTRUMENTO

  • Par de Negociación: XAUUSD (Oro/Dólar USA) SOLO
  • Marco temporal: H1 M30 M15 SOLO (SEGURO: 1H)

HORARIO DE NEGOCIACIÓN (UTC)

  • Periodo Activo: 13 :00 - 14:59 UTC

PARÁMETROS DE GESTIÓN DE RIESGO

Sistema de Ratio Fijo:

  • Take Profit : Stop Loss : Tamaño del Lote = 2 : 1 : 0.03
  • Todos los preajustes mantienen una estricta integridad de la relación proporcional

REQUISITOS CRÍTICOS DE EJECUCIÓN

CAMBIE EL MODO DE PRUEBA DE ENTRADA A FALSO (esto es muy importante)


SENSIBILIDAD AL SPREAD - MISIÓN CRÍTICA

  • Spread Máximo Aceptable: 0 .2 pips
  • Tipo de cuenta recomendada: Profesional/ECN/Cuentas con spread cero
