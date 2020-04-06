Golden Engine Pro
- Asesores Expertos
- Vayun Hirthik V
- Versión: 2.0
- Activaciones: 5
*** EL MODO DE PRUEBA DE ENTRADA DEBE AJUSTARSE A FALSO***
ESPECIFICACIÓN DEL INSTRUMENTO
- Par de Negociación: XAUUSD (Oro/Dólar USA) SOLO
- Marco temporal: H1 M30 M15 SOLO (SEGURO: 1H)
HORARIO DE NEGOCIACIÓN (UTC)
- Periodo Activo: 13 :00 - 14:59 UTC
PARÁMETROS DE GESTIÓN DE RIESGO
Sistema de Ratio Fijo:
- Take Profit : Stop Loss : Tamaño del Lote = 2 : 1 : 0.03
- Todos los preajustes mantienen una estricta integridad de la relación proporcional
REQUISITOS CRÍTICOS DE EJECUCIÓN
CAMBIE EL MODO DE PRUEBA DE ENTRADA A FALSO (esto es muy importante)
SENSIBILIDAD AL SPREAD - MISIÓN CRÍTICA
- Spread Máximo Aceptable: 0 .2 pips
- Tipo de cuenta recomendada: Profesional/ECN/Cuentas con spread cero